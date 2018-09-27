The Kurdish YPG Treatment of Non-Kurdish Groups in Northwest Syria

(AINA) -- The Syrian Democratic Forces are mostly Kurds from YPG/PYD, a Marxist organization. The Democratic Self-Administration of Northern Syria (DSA) is controlled by the YPG. Most of the Assyrians in the DSA are independent; some are not. Dawronoye are Assyrians who advance the Kurdish agenda and have no support from Assyrians.
On paper the DSA gives equal rights to all of its members (Assyrians, Armenians, Yazidis, Arabs, Kurds and others), but in practice the DSA is controlled by the YPG and engages in oppressive, discriminatory actions against non-Kurdish groups.
The following are examples of abuses committed by the YPG in northwest Syria:
Closing Assyrian, Armenian and other non-Kurdish schools
- Assyrians in Northern Syria Condemn School Closures By Kurds
- Kurdish YPG Shuts 2 More Armenian, Assyrian Schools in Syria
- Closure of Assyrian Schools: Another Bleak Sign for Christians in Syria
Imposing Kurdish school curricula on non-Kurdish schools
Bombing Assyrian businesses
Occupying Assyrian villages
- Kurdish YPG Forces Setup Training Camps in 3 Assyrian Villages in Syria
- Kurds Occupying Assyrian Villages in Syria
- Assyrian Villages in Khabour, Syria Occupied By Kurdish YPG-militia
Occupying Assyrian schools
Illegally seizing property
Forced conscription
Violently clashing with Assyrians not aligned with the YPG
- Kurdish YPG Forces Attack Assyrians in Syria, 1 Assyrian, 3 Kurds Killed
- Assyrian Christians Battle Kurds in Syria
- European Assyrian Organizations Condemn Kurdish YPG Attack on Assyrians in Syria
Assassinating members of other ethnic groups
Displacing Arabs from their villages
- Is There 'Systematic Ethnic Cleansing' By Kurds in North-east Syria?
- US Probes Report of Kurd YPG Purging Arabs
Ethnic cleansing
Recruiting children into their militia
Arbitrarily arresting critics
