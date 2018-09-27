The Kurdish YPG Treatment of Non-Kurdish Groups in Northwest Syria

(AINA) -- The Syrian Democratic Forces are mostly Kurds from YPG/PYD, a Marxist organization. The Democratic Self-Administration of Northern Syria (DSA) is controlled by the YPG. Most of the Assyrians in the DSA are independent; some are not. Dawronoye are Assyrians who advance the Kurdish agenda and have no support from Assyrians.

On paper the DSA gives equal rights to all of its members (Assyrians, Armenians, Yazidis, Arabs, Kurds and others), but in practice the DSA is controlled by the YPG and engages in oppressive, discriminatory actions against non-Kurdish groups.

The following are examples of abuses committed by the YPG in northwest Syria:

Closing Assyrian, Armenian and other non-Kurdish schools

Imposing Kurdish school curricula on non-Kurdish schools

Bombing Assyrian businesses

Occupying Assyrian villages

Occupying Assyrian schools

Illegally seizing property

Forced conscription

Violently clashing with Assyrians not aligned with the YPG

Assassinating members of other ethnic groups

Displacing Arabs from their villages

Ethnic cleansing

Recruiting children into their militia

Arbitrarily arresting critics