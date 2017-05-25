PYD Continues Arbitrary Arrests of Critics

Suliman Oso, a member of the Yekiti Kurdish Party from the city of al-Qamishli in the northeastern Hasaka governorate, was arrested by the PKK's Syrian offshoot the Democratic Union Party (PYD) at his residence and taken to an undisclosed location on Tuesday.

The PYD continues carrying out its aim of changing the demographics in northern Syria by forcing Arab and Turkmen populations to migrate, while also oppressing Kurds who don't share the same political ideology.

The terrorist organization's forced migration of Arabs and Turkmens, as well as arbitrary arrests targeting critical voices and the recruitment of child soldiers, have been covered by international human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and KurdsWatch.

Last year, PYD forces abducted Ibrahim Biro, the chairman of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS), in the city center of al-Qamishli, before forcing him to leave the country, threatening to cut him into pieces if he returned.

The PYD kidnapped Biro in August of last year near Syria's border with Turkey. Biro was later released after being held for six hours at a PYD camp on the Turkish-Syrian border.

The PYD's oppression of rival political voices, including burning down their offices, arresting or kidnapping members, has been voiced as a concern by Kurds in northern Syria. The Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNC) has been a critical voice against the arrests and abductions carried out by the PYD.Recently, Turkey's Interior Ministry published a comprehensive report revealing the close ties between the PKK and the PYD/YPG with official findings showing the group is committing major human rights violations against civilians as well as ethnic cleansing.

The report by the Interior Ministry stated, "The PYD/YPG terrorist groups have been kidnapping, detaining and executing those individuals that they consider the enemy in northern Syria." This statement was evocative of a report previously published in January 2016 by the Syrian Network of Human Rights (SNHR) that stated, "Until the date of publication of the SNHR report, it was noted that at least 407 civilians, including 51 children, 43 women and scores of other individuals, have lost their lives either being tortured or killed by the PYD/YPG."