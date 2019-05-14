Four Assyrian Children and Woman Killed in Syria

Five Assyrians killed in terrorist attack in Suqaylabiyah, Syria. Syria (AINA) -- Four Assyrian children and one Assyrian woman were killed in a terrorist attack on the government controlled town of Suqaylabiyah, in the Hama province of Syria. The funeral service was held at the Syriac Orthodox Church.

The names of the victims were Bashar, Angie, Suhel, Jessica and Hala.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Assyrian town.

Syria's Christian population, particularly the Assyrians, have been the target of attacks by Muslim groups since the beginning of the war on Syria.

Funeral for the five Assyrian victims of the terrorist attack in Suqaylabiyah, Syria.

In 2015 ISIS attacked the 35 Assyrian villages on the Khabour river in the Hasakah province and kidnapped 274 Assyrians. 21 were released within one week, three were executed (AINA 2015-10-08) and the remaining were ransomed.

ISIS also kidnapped 250 Assyrians in Qaryatain (AINA 2015-08-07).