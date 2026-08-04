Barzani Reaffirms Kurdistan Region's Commitment to 'Coexistence' in Meeting With Chaldean Patriarch

President Masoud Barzani (right) during his meeting with His Beatitude Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona, Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and the world, Aug. 3, 2026. ( Barzani Headquarters) President Masoud Barzani received His Beatitude Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona, Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and the world, on Monday, according to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona expressed his gratitude and appreciation for President Barzani's continued efforts to protect and support the rights of Christians and all ethnic and religious communities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The Patriarch also praised President Barzani's role in promoting brotherhood, harmony, and a culture of peaceful coexistence among the country's diverse communities.

President Barzani emphasized the shared sacrifices and struggles of all communities in Kurdistan, describing the region's long-standing tradition of coexistence as a source of pride.

He reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region will remain a homeland of coexistence, brotherhood, and unity for all its people, standing together through both prosperity and hardship.

Patriarch Mar Polis III Nona was elected head of the Chaldean Catholic Church by the Synod of Bishops on April 12, 2026, succeeding Louis Raphaël I Sako following his retirement.

Born in the historic Christian town of Alqosh in Iraq's Nineveh Governorate, Mar Polis III entered St. Peter Priestly Seminary in Baghdad in 1986 and was ordained a priest in January 1991. He later earned a doctorate in Theological Anthropology from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome.