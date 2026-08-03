The Sinjar Genocide: a Pain That Must Not Be Forgotten

On August 3, 2014, the world awoke to one of the most horrific crimes in modern Iraqi history, when the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization overran the district of Sinjar and its surrounding areas, committing atrocious crimes against the Yezidi community. These included mass killings, sexual enslavement, abductions and forced displacement -- crimes that the international community has recognized as genocide.

However, the tragedy of Sinjar did not affect the Yezidis alone. The hand of terrorism also reached our Assyrian Christian and Armenian Christian people, who had long been an integral part of Sinjar's historical and social fabric. Like others, they were subjected to killing, abduction, injury, and forced displacement. They lost their homes, properties, churches, monasteries, and livelihoods, and were forced to leave the city where their families had lived for generations.

Before ISIS seized Sinjar, more than 400 Assyrian Christian and Armenian Christian families lived in the district. All of them were forced to flee, and not a single family remained. As a result, Sinjar lost one of its historic indigenous communities -- a profound human, cultural, and heritage loss.

Remembering the genocide should mean remembering all those who were targeted by terrorism and reflecting the full reality of what happened to every community that lived in Sinjar, foremost among them the Yazidi, the Assyrian Christian and the Armenian Christian peoples, who shared the same suffering, loss and displacement.

For this reason, we call on our Yezidi brothers and sisters, when documenting and commemorating this tragedy, to highlight the suffering of all the victims targeted by ISIS, including our Assyrian and Armenian Christian people, who lost their sons and daughters, martyrs and missing loved ones, as well as their churches, monasteries, homes and properties. They were also severed from their historic homeland in Sinjar as a result of forced displacement.

True justice cannot be divided, and national memory is complete only when it recognizes all victims without exception. Commemorating the genocide should serve as an opportunity to strengthen the values of solidarity and mutual recognition of our shared suffering, while working to ensure that such crimes are never repeated, securing the safe and dignified return of the displaced, delivering justice and restoring their legitimate rights.

Glory and eternal remembrance to the martyrs, freedom for the abducted, and mercy upon all those who lost their lives by terrorism. May Sinjar remain a symbol of resilience and a shared memory that unites all its people, without distinction in their suffering or in their right to justice and dignity.