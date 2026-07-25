Congresswoman Criticizes Governments of Iraq and Kurdistan Region for Assyrian Land Seizures

Support for the recent protest in Nohadra (Duhok), Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), organized by Assyrian parties has not been limited to members of the Suraye, i.e. the Assyrian people, whether in the homeland or in the diaspora. The protest has also attracted the attention, support, and backing of high-ranking American politicians who stand up for this people's rights to justice, fairness, and citizenship in their historic homeland Beth Nahrain.

Among them is Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), who stated in a post on social media that she had received messages from Suraye families in Illinois who continue to suffer from the pain of seeing their ancestral homeland threatened. "After generations of persecution, Assyrian Christians in Iraq are still waiting for justice. It's time to return illegally seized land to its rightful owners," she said.

Schakowsky announced her solidarity "with the Assyrian community in Illinois and Iraq," and called on Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidy, the Iraqi government, and the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq to "uphold the rights and dignity of Iraq's indigenous Assyrian people."

Schakowsky's support was welcomed by Joseph Sliwa, President of the Bethnahrin Patriotic Union (Huyodo d'Bethnahrin Athroyo, HBA), one of the organizing parties of the protest in Nohadra. "Following the protest rejecting attempts at demographic change in the Nineveh Plain, and the demonstrations held in Nohadra (Duhok), the issue has begun receiving increasing international political attention, with growing calls to ensure justice for the Assyrian people and restore rights to their rightful owners," Sliwa wrote in a post on social media.

These clear international positions once again highlight the suffering of the Suraye people in their ancestral homeland and confirm that the issue of demographic change requires urgent and decisive government measures to preserve the indigenous population in its historic areas and end decades of violations.

It is worth noting that the three Suraye parties have announced a new protest in Tel Keppe in the Nineveh Plain, in front of the district administration building on 3 August 2026. The protest calls for an immediate halt to all land distribution procedures in the Nineveh Plain, preventing the continuation of any transactions or measures related to the project, and canceling all decisions and procedures based on former regime decisions or those that resulted in demographic changes.

The parties also called for addressing the consequences of these actions in accordance with the constitution and law, as well as opening a transparent, independent judicial and administrative investigation to identify the authorities that continued implementing these measures despite suspension orders, and to hold all those responsible accountable.