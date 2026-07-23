Experts Launch Restoration Efforts for Historic Christian and Cultural Sites in Syria

Aleppo, Syria -- Efforts are underway to protect and restore historic and religious sites in Holeb (Aleppo) through cooperation between international experts and Syrian specialists, with the aim of preserving the cultural heritage that has suffered extensive damage over the past several years.

A French archaeological delegation, working alongside Syrian experts, has begun a field assessment of the damage sustained by the Monastery of Saint Simeon the Stylite in the Holeb countryside. The assessment marks the first step toward launching a restoration project for the site, which had remained inaccessible for years because of security conditions.

The monastery is one of Syria's most significant Christian and Byzantine monuments and is included within the Ancient Villages of Northern Syria, a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site.

Over the past decade, the monastery has suffered damage from armed conflict, looting, illicit excavations, and the effects of the devastating 2023 earthquake. Despite this, substantial sections of the church remain intact and are considered suitable for restoration.

In a related development, the Directorate of Antiquities and Museums in Holeb received a delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO) to review the rehabilitation project for Al-Bimaristan al-Arghuni (Museum of Medicine and Science).

The visit formed part of joint efforts to oversee the restoration work ahead of the site's planned reopening. The delegation was briefed on the current condition of Al-Bimaristan and the restoration plan, which aims to preserve the historic landmark while reviving its cultural and educational role.

The initiatives are part of broader efforts to safeguard the cultural heritage of Holeb through cooperation between Syrian institutions and international organizations.

The restoration projects come amid ongoing efforts to rescue what remains of the region's historic and archaeological landmarks, many of which have suffered extensive damage from war, repeated attacks, looting, vandalism, and the illicit trafficking of antiquities.

The ultimate objective is to preserve Syria's rich historical and cultural legacy for future generations.