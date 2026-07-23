Assyrian Parties Demand Action Over Land Disputes in Iraq

Assyrian political parties have accused authorities in both the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and Baghdad of failing to take concrete action to halt alleged violations of property rights in Nineveh Plains and Nohadra (Duhok), saying official responses have been limited to promises rather than effective measures.

The Beth Nahrain Patriotic Union (Huyodo d'Bethnahrin Athroyo, HBA), Assyrian Democratic Movement (Zowaa), and Assyrian Patriotic Party (Atranaya) issued a strongly worded statement following a protest in Nohadra, warning that their community continues to face systematic threats targeting its lands, properties, and historical heritage.

"It is no longer hidden that our Assyrian people, in Nineveh Plains and throughout Iraq, are being subjected to systematic violations and targeting that continue the policies of the former dictatorial regime," the parties said.

They accused various actors of pursuing demographic change projects, exploiting legal loopholes, abusing political influence, and benefiting from real estate corruption networks that have intensified since 2003.

"These violations affect their lands, properties, and historical assets through demographic change projects, legal manipulation, abuse of influence, real estate mafias, and administrative corruption," the statement said, describing the seizure of community property as "a dangerous phenomenon requiring a firm national and legal response."

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The parties said that despite decisions ordering the suspension of land distribution procedures in Nineveh Plains, particularly in Tel Kaif district, implementation has continued on the ground.

"Developments on the ground confirm that these directives have not been implemented," the statement said, adding that continued procedures related to the project "raise serious questions about their commitment to enforcing the suspension."

They warned that the failure to fully halt the process creates the impression that suspension orders were issued only "to absorb public and official opposition without taking a decisive step to permanently terminate the project."

The statement also recalled previous warnings over land measures linked to decisions issued under Iraq's former Baathist regime, including dissolved Revolutionary Command Council Decision No. 117 of 2000, which involved lands confiscated from their legitimate owners and redistributed, including to employees of the former Jaber Bin Hayyan Military Industrial Establishment.

The parties argued that reviving or relying on such decisions contradicts Iraq's post-2003 constitutional framework.

"Reviving or relying on these decisions today represents a continuation of Baathist policies aimed at changing the demographic reality of the Nineveh Plains," they said.

They cited Article 23(Third/B) of Iraq's Constitution, which prohibits property ownership for the purpose of demographic change, arguing that any project altering the population composition of the Nineveh Plains constitutes a constitutional violation.

"Any project to distribute or transfer ownership of land in a way that changes the population composition of the Nineveh Plains constitutes a constitutional violation that must be annulled and subject to legal accountability," the statement said.

The parties expressed appreciation for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's decision to suspend the land distribution procedures but stressed that further action was required.

"Directives alone are not enough unless they are translated into binding executive decisions that permanently close this file, cancel all previous procedures, and prevent any authority from circumventing or continuing them outside the framework of the law," they said.

They warned that the continuation of the procedures despite suspension orders either indicates "a lack of genuine political will to end the project" or shows that certain entities are acting outside state authority and the rule of law.

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The parties called for the immediate suspension of all remaining land distribution procedures in the Nineveh Plains, the cancellation of decisions based on former regime decrees or those contributing to demographic change, and an independent judicial and administrative investigation into officials who continued implementing the measures.

They also urged Iraq's Federal Supreme Court to enforce Article 23(Third/B) and prevent any projects aimed at altering the demographic character of the Nineveh Plains or other areas inhabited by indigenous communities.

In addition, the parties called for a comprehensive investigation into cases involving the seizure of Assyrian lands, properties, and assets since 2003, including potential corruption involving individuals, networks, and officials.

They demanded the restoration of property to its rightful owners, compensation for affected landowners, protection of private property rights, and measures to preserve the historical and demographic identity of Nineveh Plains. They also proposed granting alternative land outside the region to former state employees who received allocations there during the former regime.

Concluding their statement, the parties called on their supporters and all Iraqis committed to "the Constitution, the rule of law, and justice" to participate in a protest scheduled for 3 August 2026 outside the Tel Kaif district administration building, urging continued pressure to safeguard property rights and prevent further demographic changes in Nineveh Plains.