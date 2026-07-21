Assyrian Language Play Wins Top Honors in Cairo

Cairo -- A powerful theatrical portrayal of the suffering and resilience of the Assyrian people earned international acclaim this week as Krawa, produced by Iraq's Bema Theatre, captured the festival's highest honor at the Cairo International Monodrama Festival.

The production won Best Performance, while playwright and director Thamer Mikhael received the Best Director award. Actor Anas Olo shared the Best Actor award, completing a remarkable sweep for the Assyrian-language production at one of the Arab world's leading theater festivals.

The awards were presented by an international jury chaired by Egyptian director Dr. Osama Raouf under the patronage of Egypt's Ministry of Culture, highlighting the growing recognition of Assyrian theater on regional and international stages.

Krawa is an artistic testimony to one of the darkest chapters in the modern history of Iraq's Christians. Through an intimate monodrama, the play explores the aftermath of the Islamic State's 2014 assault on Nineveh Plains, when thousands of Assyrian families were forced to flee their ancestral towns, leaving behind homes, churches, and centuries of cultural heritage.

Rather than recounting the tragedy solely through historical events, the production examines its lasting human consequences -- displacement, loss, memory, and the struggle to preserve identity. It presents theater as both a form of remembrance and an act of cultural resistance, transforming collective trauma into a message of dignity, perseverance, and hope.

Founded in the historic Christian town of Baghdeda (Qaraqosh), Bema Theatre has become one of the most prominent Assyrian theatrical groups in Iraq. For years, the company has worked to preserve the Assyrian language and tell the stories of the Assyrian people through contemporary theater, often addressing themes of war, migration, identity, and survival. Its productions have increasingly gained recognition beyond Iraq, reflecting a broader revival of Assyrian cultural expression after years of conflict and displacement.

The success of Krawa in Cairo represents, for many within the Assyrian community, their resilience in the face of a communal history has been shaped by repeated persecution, yet whose cultural voice continues to resonate with international audiences.

From Egypt to the churches and villages of Nineveh Plains, where the memories that inspired Krawa remain deeply rooted, the play's recognition carries profound significance. For Assyrian artists and audiences alike, its awards serve as a reminder that culture can preserve what violence seeks to erase, ensuring that the stories, heritage, and enduring spirit of Nineveh Plains continue to be shared with the world.