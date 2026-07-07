NOHADRA, Kurdistan Region of Iraq -- On Monday, a protest was held in front of the Duhok Governorate Building in Nohadra (Duhok), Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), organized by three Assyrian political parties -- the Beth Nahrain Patriotic Union (Huyodo Bethnahrin Athroyo, HBA), Assyrian Democratic Movement (Zowaa), and Assyrian Patriotic Party (Atranaya) -- all of which have strong support bases in the area.
The demonstration followed a joint call for protests issued by the three parties on 29 June in response to appeals from Assyrians in the village of Keshkawa (AINA 2026-06-29), in the Nohadra district. Residents had called on the Iraqi government, religious leaders, and political parties to intervene and "stop land violations and implement court rulings."
Related: Kurdish Confiscation of Assyrian Lands in North Iraq
The protesters demanded the enforcement of judicial decisions concerning disputed properties, an end to violations against village lands and private property, and a halt to what they described as irregular and unlawful land seizures in Keshkawa, Nahla, and other areas of Duhok Governorate.NOHADRA, Kurdistan Region of Iraq -- On Monday, a protest was held in front of the Duhok Governorate Building in Nohadra (Duhok), Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), organized by three Assyrian political parties -- the Beth Nahrain Patriotic Union (Huyodo Bethnahrin Athroyo, HBA), Assyrian Democratic Movement (Zowaa), and Assyrian Patriotic Party (Atranaya) -- all of which have strong support bases in the area.
The demonstration followed a joint call for protests issued by the three parties on 29 June in response to appeals from Assyrians in the village of Keshkawa, in the Nohadra district. Residents had called on the Iraqi government, religious leaders, and political parties to intervene and "stop land violations and implement court rulings."
The protesters demanded the enforcement of judicial decisions concerning disputed properties, an end to violations against village lands and private property, and a halt to what they described as irregular and unlawful land seizures in Keshkawa, Nahla, and other areas of Duhok Governorate.
Below is the full statement issued by the gathered representatives of the Assyrian parties, as read by HBA Vice President Ronak Elias Hanna:
To His Excellency the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
To His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,
Through His Excellency the Governor of Duhok, issued by the Assyrian Democratic Movement, the Beth Nahrain Patriotic Union, and the Assyrian Patriotic Party.
To our esteemed Assyrian people.
To our national, cultural, and social institutions.
And to all members of our people who believe in truth and justice.
At a time when encroachments on the lands and villages of our people continue in the areas of Nala, Dawo, Sbnah, Amedi, Barwari Bala, Bakhtme, and Shiyout, and despite the continued failure to enforce final court rulings issued years ago ordering the removal of these encroachments, those responsible have gone so far as to cultivate and invest in lands belonging to their lawful owners without any legal authorization or enforcement measures.
Despite repeated efforts through legal and political channels to resolve this issue and restore the rights of their rightful owners, the encroachments have become further entrenched and expanded amid delays and the reluctance of the administrative authorities to address the matter.
Our national and patriotic responsibility compels us all to stand united in defense of our people's rights, the rule of law, and the pursuit of justice.
Proceeding from this responsibility, and reaffirming our rejection of the policy of imposing a fait accompli, while remaining committed to legal and constitutional means in defending the rights of our people and their lands, the demands of this gathering are as follows:
First: The immediate enforcement of final court rulings ordering the removal of encroachments on the lands and villages of the Assyrian people, and their implementation without any further delay.
Second: Bringing an end to the repeated encroachments on our people's lands and properties, holding those responsible accountable, and upholding the principle that the law applies equally to everyone without exception.
Third: Protecting civil peace and strengthening peaceful coexistence by safeguarding constitutional rights and restoring property to its rightful owners.
Fourth: Upholding and enforcing the rule of law, with particular emphasis on Law No. 5 of 2015, enacted by the Kurdistan Parliament, which was adopted to protect the Region's components and safeguard their rights.
We reaffirm that this gathering represents a constitutional right and a peaceful, civilized exercise of freedom of expression.
To the proud people of our nation: Your presence and participation send a clear message that our people stand united in defending their legitimate rights, and that justice and the rule of law are the true foundations of stability and peaceful coexistence.
Let us all stand as one voice for justice, and for the protection of our land, our existence, and our dignity.
Duhok, 6 July 2026 -- On behalf of Zowaa, the HBA, and Atranaya, we condemn what has occurred.
Members of our people wished to attend this gathering, but they were prevented from doing so for unknown reasons.
or register to post a comment.