Assyrians in North Iraq Protest Kurdish Land Seizures

NOHADRA, Kurdistan Region of Iraq -- On Monday, a protest was held in front of the Duhok Governorate Building in Nohadra (Duhok), Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), organized by three Assyrian political parties -- the Beth Nahrain Patriotic Union (Huyodo Bethnahrin Athroyo, HBA), Assyrian Democratic Movement (Zowaa), and Assyrian Patriotic Party (Atranaya) -- all of which have strong support bases in the area.

The demonstration followed a joint call for protests issued by the three parties on 29 June in response to appeals from Assyrians in the village of Keshkawa (AINA 2026-06-29), in the Nohadra district. Residents had called on the Iraqi government, religious leaders, and political parties to intervene and "stop land violations and implement court rulings."

The protesters demanded the enforcement of judicial decisions concerning disputed properties, an end to violations against village lands and private property, and a halt to what they described as irregular and unlawful land seizures in Keshkawa, Nahla, and other areas of Duhok Governorate.NOHADRA, Kurdistan Region of Iraq -- On Monday, a protest was held in front of the Duhok Governorate Building in Nohadra (Duhok), Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), organized by three Assyrian political parties -- the Beth Nahrain Patriotic Union (Huyodo Bethnahrin Athroyo, HBA), Assyrian Democratic Movement (Zowaa), and Assyrian Patriotic Party (Atranaya) -- all of which have strong support bases in the area.

The demonstration followed a joint call for protests issued by the three parties on 29 June in response to appeals from Assyrians in the village of Keshkawa, in the Nohadra district. Residents had called on the Iraqi government, religious leaders, and political parties to intervene and "stop land violations and implement court rulings."

The protesters demanded the enforcement of judicial decisions concerning disputed properties, an end to violations against village lands and private property, and a halt to what they described as irregular and unlawful land seizures in Keshkawa, Nahla, and other areas of Duhok Governorate.

Below is the full statement issued by the gathered representatives of the Assyrian parties, as read by HBA Vice President Ronak Elias Hanna: