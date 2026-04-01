Christians, Other Minorities in Syria Under Genocidal Attack During Leadership of Ahmed Al-Sharaa

Following President Ahmed al-Sharaa's December 2024 seizure of power in Syria, the jihadist regime's persecution of religious minorities, including Christians, Druze and Alawites, has skyrocketed as the country undergoes a process of radical Islamization. Pictured: Mar Elyas Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus on June 22, 2025, after an attack by jihadists who murdered 25 Christians and wounded nearly 70 there during Sunday mass. ( Ali Haj Suleiman/Getty Images) Christians in Syria are once again under attack by Islamic groups affiliated with the country's jihadist regime, headed by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda leader also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

On March 22, the Ethnikos Association of Latakia-Antaradus (EALA) -- a Canada-based non-profit that advocates for the human rights of Syria's Alawite and Rum (Greek) communities -- issued a statement about the escalating attacks on Christians in Syria:

"Credible, firsthand reports indicate a serious and rapidly deteriorating security situation [is occurring] for Christians in Kfarbo (Hama Governorate), Mhardeh (Hama Governorate), Al-Suqaylabiyah (Hama Governorate), Wadi al-Nasara (Homs Governorate), and surrounding areas.... "[A]rmed groups affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Defense identified as 'Bedouins' have carried out acts of desecration, violent and armed assault, and attempted abductions of Christian women, while state authorities have failed to intervene and largely ignored the repeated citizens' complaints while allowing armed militants to operate with impunity. "Key Incidents "The Church of the Holy Martyrs, located at the northern entrance of Mhardeh, was seized by armed militants identified as 'General Security,' a branch of the Syrian Ministry of Defense and government forces. The church has been converted into a military site, and Christian religious symbols have been deliberately destroyed.... "The armed Bedouin groups, operating alongside or under the effective control of government-affiliated forces, have entered the Christian towns of Kfarbo, Mhardeh, [and] Al-Suqaylabiyah, where they are actively carrying out:

Armed robberies

Destruction of Christian cultural and religious symbols

Vandalism and desecration of cemeteries across all three towns "Armed Bedouins are consistently harassing, threatening, and terrorizing Christian residents, including issuing explicit threats.... "Multiple attempted abductions of Christian girls have been reported. These attempts were only prevented by the intervention of local civilians. Perpetrators escalated the situation by drawing knives against those who intervened, with no response from government forces. "Explicit death threats were issued against a Christian girl for not wearing the Islamic headscarf. "An additional attempted kidnapping in Mhardeh was reported. "A Christian family in Kharbeh was robbed at gunpoint inside their home. Armed perpetrators held the family at gunpoint while looting the house."

Following al-Sharaa's December 2024 seizure of power in Syria, persecution of religious minorities, including Christians, Druze and Alawites, has skyrocketed as the country undergoes a process of radical Islamization.

Videos of Muslim children marching in Damascus are widely posted on social media. The children are seen chanting jihadist slogans, including phrases meaning that "I will make myself ammunition." These chants are directed straight at Christians and Jews.

On February 12, a video was posted in which elementary school children marched at the Damascus Book Fair, chanting "Allahu Akbar" and "Gaza is our motto" -- slogans widely associated with Hamas. The X account Greco-Levantines Worldwide commented that "a new generation is being shaped around militant narratives with potentially far-reaching consequences."

Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the terror group led by al-Sharaa, has, since it overthrew the Assad regime in late 2024, increasingly subjected Alawite, Druze and Christian civilians to targeted killings, arbitrary arrests, abductions, sexual violence, destruction and seizure of property, forced displacement, and other atrocities. Digital media provide evidence demonstrating the genocidal intent of the regime and its affiliated forces.

On February 27, Ethnikos Association of Latakia-Antaradus published a comprehensive report documenting these atrocities:

"This report documents serious, widespread and sustained violations committed against Alawite and Christian civilian communities in coastal and western-central Syria between December 2024 to present. "The evidence establishes that violence against these communities began immediately following the collapse of the state authority on 8 December 2024, intensified through repeated attacks, and culminated in large-scale massacres along the coast in March 2025 and the Mar Elias Church attack. "Contrary to portrayals or reports that frame the coastal massacre as a sudden rupture or reaction to isolated developments, the findings demonstrate a clear and uninterrupted trajectory of escalation. "These violations occurred across multiple locations, consistently targeting the same civilian communities and carried out by the same perpetrators, demonstrating a coherent and repeated or recurring pattern rather than isolated or opportunistic acts."

Many women and children, the report noted, were abducted from Christian, Alawite and Druze communities:

"The girls affected are members of minority communities and therefore face guaranteed risk once removed from their family and community protection, including exposure to sexual violence, forced disappearance, human-trafficking and killing. "Despite the gravity of these cases, they have received little sustained attention and remain insufficiently documented. This report therefore prioritizes their documentation to ensure visibility, support urgent protective measures and facilitate accountability."

The report added that, since December 2024, Christians in Syria have been suffered escalating persecution. The first recorded incident involved the vandalization of a Greek church and its cemetery. The second was a murder: a married couple, Sam and his wife Helena, were killed in their home by HTS terrorists. The report notes:

"Subsequent cases reveal repeated attacks and a broader environment of anti-Christian racism that has become normalized. Christians have increasingly been targeted. The documented violations span multiple governorates and include armed attacks on churches, desecration of cemeteries and Christian symbols, harassment, arbitrary arrest, seizure of property and incitement. "In Homs governorate, the town of Al-Qusayr has been repeatedly targeted, with attacks directed exclusively at Christian homes. Reports document grenades being launched at residences, gunfire directed at homes while occupants slept, and arson attacks setting Christian homes on fire. In addition, a series of arbitrary arrests resulted in the detention of Christian residents. "In the Hama governorate, the town of Suqaylabiyah has been attacked more than a dozen times. These attacks included the destruction of Christian symbols, attempted suicide bombings, and the deployment of Islamist preachers to harass and force local Christians to convert. As a result of sustained and targeted hostility, the local church was forced to close permanently. "These actions form part of a broader campaign of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement. By systematically targeting Christian communities, perpetrators aim to compel the residents to flee. This strategy has proven to be effective in several locations, including the town of Maaloula. On 26 December 2024, Maaloula was reported to have been under attack for 15 consecutive days, during which a Christian family was killed by HTS militants. "The following day, Greco-Levantines Worldwide and the World Council of Arameans issued an urgent appeal, reporting that the town's population had rapidly declined with fewer than 200 residents remaining as HTS militants had ordered Christian residents to be expelled. The organizations called for urgent international intervention and the deployment of neutral forces. Despite this urgent appeal, no measures were taken to assist. On 28 December, video footage documented buses departing Maaloula filled with displaced residents. In the recordings, individuals are heard mocking and celebrating the forced exodus of the town's Christian population."

The report emphasizes the "vulnerability faced by Christian communities that they too will suffer the same fate if they speak out. In Latakia and Tartous, the use of graffiti targeting Christians has become prevalent. Homes and shops belonging to Christians and Alawites are marked, while shops belonging to Muslims are left unharmed." It adds:

"In April, a video recorded and released by HTS documented three young Christians who had been physically assaulted and had their heads shaved. Two of the victims show clear signs of physical abuse, with visible blood on their faces. In the footage, the victims were ordered to face the camera and state, 'Tell everyone that you are a Christian, you pig.' "In June 2025, a large-scale massacre against Christians was perpetrated at the Mar Elias (Saint Elias) Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus. The attacker entered the church and began shooting, threw a grenade, and then detonated himself, killing 30 Christians and injuring 54. Meanwhile, other Christian villages awoke to graffiti in their areas threatening, 'Your turn is coming next.'"

Meanwhile, Syria's new regime has altered the school curricula to impose the Islamist ideology which explicitly demonizes religious minorities. Jews and Christians are referred to as "to those who are damned." Previously, "martyrdom" was described as a sacrifice for the homeland. Now it is defined as "martyrdom is dying for the sake of Allah." Similarly, governance by law and justice has been replaced with "governance by the Sharia of Allah." In addition, the entire science unit covering evolution and the origin of life has been removed.

The report notes:

"The distribution of anti-Christian leaflets has emerged as one of the methods for incitement. A leaflet distributed in the country stated: 'It has become clear to the Muslims that Christianity is a false religion. It is forbidden to allow the people of misguidance (Christians) to remain among the Muslims. Therefore, Christians must either become Muslim, pay jizya, or be expelled. There is no coexistence. Prepare yourselves.' "These violations continue unabated. Arson attacks increasingly target the coastal regions where native Christian and Alawite communities reside. Humanitarian aid has been intentionally withheld where one resident testified: 'They pretend to give aid to Christians and Alawites, but it is a lie. Aid is distributed to Sunni Muslims only.' Kidnappings and ransom demands have become another method of persecution and extortion."

The report includes examples of incitement to genocide by Muslims affiliated with Sharaa's regime:

"A threatening letter detailing explicit incitement to religious violence was issued by a Sunni Muslim Islamist terror group, 'Ansar al Sunnah,' promising to genocide Christians. The message states: '[we will] Kill your men, widow your women, orphan your children.' It also permits the shedding of 'Christian blood' as it will 'purify the soul.' "On 6 July 2025, a declaration to commit ethnic cleansing in Safita of Tartous was made. Leaflets threatening Christians were distributed to the residents stating, 'It has become clear to the Muslims that Christianity is a false religion. It is forbidden to allow the people of misguidance and corruption (Christians) to remain among the Muslims. Therefore, Christians must either become Muslims, pay jizya or be expelled. There is no peace or coexistence. Prepare yourselves.' "A sermon delivered in a mosque on 11 March (shortly after the coastal massacre) stated: 'Take the knife and slaughter them, that is their medicine. That is the cure for them. Forget diplomacy, there is no such thing, and it means nothing to us. Solve it by killing them, rise in jihad for the islamic ummah.' "In another audio broadcast, an HTS militant issued orders over radio, stating: 'To the mujahideen, do not let a single one of them from the Alawites alive. Slaughter all of those pigs. Even the good or honorable among them, slaughter them. Have mercy on none, the elderly, the children are all for slaughter. Every single one of them. These are all pigs, we don't want them. After you kill them, take them to the sea and throw them into the sea for the fish to feed.' "On 12 January 2025, in a video footage an HTS member said, 'Latakia is 80% Sunni Muslim, not Alawite. We reject claims that it is Alawite. Latakia and the coast are Sunni Muslim. This is our land, and they will all be killed.' "On 16 January 2025, a video footage shows an HTS militant mocking the coastal dialect and telling a group of Alawite children, 'if any of you ask for a secular state, we will kill you all.' "On 6 March 2025, a video footage shows the speaker of a mosque announcing the 'call for jihad,' calling all the men in the mosque to participate in the killings. The crowd responds by celebrating and chanting, 'Allahu akbar!' "On 7 March 2025, the Syrian regime took control of Sham TV and broadcasted coded sectarian incitement, saying: 'Throw them in the sea so the fish don't go hungry in the land of the Umayyads.' "On 7 March 2025, a video footage taken by HTS shows a masked militant, mocking the bodies of six deceased civilians while singing, 'We've come to feed you death. The sword is the only way, and the coast we have conquered.'

The report also notes:

"No area in Syria can be credibly described as safe or designated for Christian protection. А limited exception exists in areas detached from Damascus and governed under local protection, such as the Druze majority governorate of Suwayda. The absence of HTS has corresponded with a reduced scale of documented violence."

Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham clearly has genocidal intent towards religious minorities in Syria, who need their own defense forces and local autonomy. Western nations urgently need to provide direct aid.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump should never have allowed HTS and al-Sharaa -- who justifiably had a $10 million bounty placed on his head by the U.S. State Department -- to use Syria to entrench Sunni Islam by jihad (holy war). Al-Sharaa should be replaced at once.

Jihad is not a local problem. If it is rewarded with an internationally recognized government in Syria, jihad will spread like wildfire across the globe.