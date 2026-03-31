Christian Patriarchs in Syria Condemn Muslim Attacks on Christian Village

The Patriarchs of the Christian Churches in Syria issued a joint statement on March 29, 2026, condemning recent events in Al-Suqaylabiyah (story) and calling for peace and stability across the country.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch in Damascus, bringing together John X of Antioch, Ignatius Aphrem II, and Youssef Absi.

During their discussions, the Patriarchs focused on the latest developments in Syria, particularly the situation in Al-Suqaylabiyah in the Hama countryside, as well as the broader national context and the condition of Christian communities throughout the country.

Expressing deep concern, they highlighted the serious challenges facing Syria, especially those threatening peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians. They stressed the urgent need to control the spread of unregulated weapons and to ensure security and stability for all citizens.

The Patriarchs also emphasized the importance of protecting human dignity and reaffirmed that this must be based on the principles of citizenship, equality in rights and duties, and respect for both individual and public freedoms.

On the occasion of upcoming religious feasts, they extended their blessings to the faithful, while recommending that celebrations be limited strictly to prayer services within churches.

Concluding their statement, the Patriarchs offered prayers for peace in Syria, as well as in Lebanon and across the world.