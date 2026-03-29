As Suqaylabiyah, Syria (AINA) -- Tensions broke out in an Christian village in Syria when a young Assyrian woman was harassed by Muslim men from a neighboring village. After Assyrian villagers confronted the men and forced them to leave, the Muslim men returned in large numbers, riding motorcycles and firing guns and vandalizing property. The Executive Committee of the Assyrian Democratic Organization ADO issued the following on March 28 statement regarding the events in the town of As Suqaylabiyah, in the Hama province, Syria:

These events escalated following a quarrel between a number of young men from As Suqaylabiyah -- whose population is predominantly Christian -- and others who came from neighboring areas, particularly from the Qalaat al-Madiq region, after an incident of harassment involving a girl from the town. Large groups of these outsiders entered the city on dozens of motorcycles, fired shots to intimidate residents, and shouted insulting remarks at them. The situation then escalated into organized acts of vandalism and attacks on both public and private properties.

Following this escalation, security forces intervened and arrested several individuals involved in the incidents. Local community representatives--such as neighbourhood councils, elders, clerics, and representatives of the local communities in both areas--quickly convened urgent meetings aimed at containing the crisis and halting the escalation. These efforts ultimately led to a calming of the situation and subsequent release of the detainees.

The Assyrian Democratic Organization, while condemning in the strongest terms these blatant attacks on civilians and their property, and denouncing the acts of sabotage perpetrated by groups operating outside any legal or moral constraints, affirms the following:

First: The security forces must fully assume their responsibilities in protecting all citizens and ensuring their safety and security, and should not tolerate any attack that threaten stability and civil peace, given its serious repercussions.

Second: All involved in these unlawful events must be brought to justice to ensure they are held accountable under the law. We reject reliance on solutions based on social settlements, despite our high regard for the role of community leaders in containing the tensions, but such solutions remain temporary and do not address the root causes of the problem or prevent its recurrence.

Third: We call upon the local authorities in Hama province, civil and political institutions, to hold urgent meetings to examine the causes of the recurrence and of these incidents in the region and to work on developing sustainable solutions that enhance community awareness and support national unity, in addition to addressing existing problems at both the administrative and political levels.

Fourth: We emphasize the necessity of combating hate speech and incitement in all its forms, regardless of who is behind it, given its dangerous role in fuelling tensions and giving them sectarian and localised dimensions. We stress the importance of criminalizing such speech and holding its promoters accountable, especially those who use social media.

Fifth: The tension witnessed in the city of As Suqaylabiyah cannot be separated from the general climate prevailing in the country, especially in light of the statements made by some of the perpetrators. These statements echoed those used by Islamist extremists in their demonstrations following the Damascus Governorate's decision regarding the sale of alcohol. This decision stigmatized certain predominantly Christian neighbourhoods in Damascus with accusations related to specific lifestyles, a superficial approach aimed at diverting attention from the fundamental issues that concern Syrian people. This clearly contributed to fueling hate speech and exacerbating the atmosphere of resentment, the repercussions of which were directly felt in the streets of As Suqaylabiyah.

Therefore, the Assyrian Democratic Organization calls upon the relevant authorities in the state to exercise the utmost wisdom and responsibility in their approaches and to refrain from mixing religious values with civil legislation and state administration. Religion represents a personal relationship of faith between the individual and his Creator, while the system of governance must be based solely on the principles of citizenship and the rule of law. In conclusion, the critical phase Syria is currently experiencing, demands the highest levels of awareness and responsibility from all its citizens and institutions, along with concerted efforts to strengthen national unity and build a state of law based on justice and equality. This must be done while avoiding anything that may incite division or fuel conflict among the various segments of society, as the only beneficiaries of such unlawful actions are those who seek to weaken Syria and undermine its stability and future.