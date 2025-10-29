Assyrian Bishop Kidnapped By ISIS in 2015 on Challenges Facing the Church in Syria

The archbishop of Homs for the Syriac Catholics, Jacques Mourad, speaks with ACI MENA, CNA's Arabic-language news partner, about the challenges to the Church in Syria. ( ACI MENA) (CNA) -- The archbishop of Homs for the Syriac Catholics, Jacques Mourad, said Islamic-Christian dialogue in Syria is facing a challenge arising from the official stance of Muslim sheikhs, who refuse to open the door to meeting and dialogue with other communities.

The sheikhs consider Sunni Islam, he said, to be the only true religion and the sole religion of the state while viewing others merely as guests.

In a recent interview with ACI MENA, CNA's Arabic-language news partner, Mourad explained that this attitude is adopted by some official Muslim religious authorities. He described this reality as both a test and a call for perseverance and continuity, affirming his reliance on Muslims and officials of goodwill to move forward together on the path of understanding.

He added that the continuation of dialogue initiatives, despite the difficulties, demonstrates the strength of the Christian message and enhances mutual respect among different communities.

A Vatican award

On Oct. 18 at the Vatican, Mourad received the "Premio San Giovani Paolo II," an award created by the John Paul II Vatican Foundation "to honor individuals, organizations, or initiatives that, in their scientific, cultural, and social activities, make use of the teaching or inspiration of St. John Paul II and contribute to the promotion of his legacy in the Church and the world," the foundation's website says.

The Syriac bishop described the award as a personal encouragement and a confirmation of the importance of continuing the path of dialogue and bearing responsibility in difficult times. He explained that the award encourages Christians and Syrians to adhere to the Church's mission of proclaiming Christ's love for Muslims and respecting others without discrimination.

Captivity by ISIS

Mourad recalled his experience of being held captive by ISIS in 2015, recounting his meeting with "the governor of Raqqa." He thought the man had come to behead him but was surprised when he greeted him with the words: "Peace be upon you."

When Mourad asked why he had been captured, the governor replied: "In war, there are always victims" and told him to consider his captivity "a spiritual retreat." Mourad then felt great peace, and his prison became an experience of prayer, meditation, and hermitage, he said.

His life there, he added, became a prayer filled with hope that God would never abandon him.

When asked what his message would be today to those who imprisoned him, Mourad replied: "May God guide you." He emphasized that forgiveness and mercy are essential to the Christian faith and that hatred has no place in the believer's heart. He urged people not to let resentment and fear dominate their hearts, despite widespread pain and rejection in society.

Mourad said treating others with love is the Christian's duty, even in the most difficult circumstances. He added that the core message to young people must be to preserve spiritual and moral values in all situations.

Rebuilding Syria

The Syriac bishop emphasized that the Church in Syria remains the only institution trusted by everyone. He said its role today lies in supporting social transformation and rebuilding the human person through schools and hospitals.

He appealed to the universal Church and international community to support the Syrian Church through practical educational and health projects, as these are the realistic means to contribute to the nation's renewal, he said.