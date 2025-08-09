Assyrian Representative Warns Against US Withdrawal From Syria

Bassam Ishak. Washington -- Amid growing discussions in diplomatic circles about the potential reduction or withdrawal of US military forces from North and East Syria, Bassam Ishak -- a member of the Syrian Democratic Council's (SDC) Representation Office in Washington, D.C., and President of the Syriac National Council in Syria (SSNC) -- issued a stark warning about the consequences such a move could have on local security and regional stability.

In an interview with Kurdistan 24, Ishak stressed that while the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have made significant progress in combatting the Islamic State (ISIS), the threat has not been fully eliminated. He noted that other extremist groups remain active in the region, reinforcing the necessity of continued international support -- particularly from the United States.

He warned that a premature US withdrawal could create a dangerous security vacuum that would likely be filled by groups with ideologies nearly identical to those of ISIS. "It makes no sense to replace forces that fought terrorism with factions that hold the same extremist views," Ishak said.

Ishak also spoke about his ongoing engagement with members of the US Congress, amid rising skepticism about the Trump Administration's Syria policy -- especially following recent violations and bombings in Damascus and Suwayda. He pointed out that proposed cuts to the US defense budget have already impacted funding for the SDF, deepening concerns over the future of security in the region.

Regarding the current government in Syria dominated by former members of Islamist group Hayat Tahri al-Sham, Ishak noted a growing shift in Congress's attitude, particularly in light of the government's continued human rights violations and systemic abuse of minorities, which have been underscored by recent developments in Suwayda.

He also advocated for a decentralized model of governance in a future Syrian state -- one that grants greater authority to local administrations. He emphasized that this model should not be interpreted as a move toward partition and stated that this vision is gaining increased acceptance among US lawmakers.

However, the debate over US policy toward Syria extends beyond military aid and governance. It also touches on the realm of political symbolism.

Controversy recently emerged when the US State Department continued to display the flag of the former Syrian regime on its official platforms, despite having declared the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government. National security lawyer Irina Tsukerman told Mujhar Platform that this was not a mere administrative oversight, but rather a deliberate political signal.

According to Tsukerman, the continued use of the Ba'athist-era flag undermines efforts to recognize a new Syrian government that seeks to distance itself from Assad's legacy. She suggested the move may reflect internal divisions within US institutions -- between those who prioritize short-term stability and those pushing for a clean break from the past.

"Flags are not incidental in diplomacy," Tsukerman said. "The insistence on keeping a symbol from a past era may indicate that the US has yet to finalize its vision for Syria's future." She added that this lingering ambiguity is part of what has allowed Assad to maintain his grip on power for more than a decade.