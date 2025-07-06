The Genocide of Assyrian in the Khabur, Syria

The Khabur Genocide remains one of the darkest and most tragic chapters in the recent history of the Syriac--Assyrian community. This extensive report, meticulously compiled by the Khabur Committee, seeks to document in comprehensive detail the events, experiences, and enduring impacts of the genocide perpetrated by the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2015 that took place along the Khabur River Valley. Through survivor testimonies, verified data, and rigorous analysis, this report aims to preserve the memory of the victims, expose the atrocities committed, and contribute to a deeper understanding of the sociopolitical dynamics that enabled such a tragedy.

This report will be published weekly in a series of detailed installments. Readers will be guided through a thorough examination of the genocide's origins, execution, and aftermath. This structured approach allows for careful reflection and the amplification of voices that have long been silenced.

By shedding light on these atrocities, the Khabur Committee honors the resilience of the affected communities and reaffirms its commitment to justice, recognition, and the preservation of cultural heritage. We invite our readers to engage with these accounts with the seriousness and empathy they deserve, recognizing the importance of bearing witness to history in order to build a more just and informed future.

The Syriac--Assyrian People

The Syriac--Assyrian people are among the oldest indigenous communities of Syria and Beth Nahrin (Mesopotamia). Descendants of a rich and deep-rooted culture, the Syriacs--Assyrians emerged as a people who developed their language and cultural values as early as the fourth millennium BC. This indigenous population has lived in this geography throughout its history, making it an integral part of the region's heritage, possessing a rich and enduring legacy that distinguishes it from other regional communities.

The ancestors of the Syriacs--Assyrians -- namely the Assyrians, Arameans, and Chaldeans -- laid the foundations for cultural, religious, and civilizational advancements, excelling in governance, architecture, economy, science, art, and music. They also played a pivotal role in the development of global civilization, exemplified by the great empires they established. The Akkadian Empire, the first and oldest state in recorded history, was founded in 2350 BC, followed by the Chaldean and Assyrian empires in Babylon and Nineveh, which lasted until 539 BC.

The legacy of these empires extended across the known world at the time, leaving a profound cultural imprint on all aspects of human life. This heritage persists to this day, reflected in a vibrant and fertile culture that has withstood challenges and oppression over millennia. Indeed, the enduring culture of the Syriacs--Assyrians has maintained its linguistic and societal essence for over 6,000 years, influencing history and global politics under various names (Akkad, Assyria, Babylon, Chaldea, etc.).

Due to their long and rich history, and their interactions across empires, religions, and sects, from Christianity to Islam, the Syriac--Assyrian people have been known by various names, such as Assyrians, Arameans, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Maronites, Melkites, Nestorians, Jacobites, and Mhalamis. These names have been used in political and religious literature to define and document specific historical periods and events experienced by different Syriac--Assyrian groups. Names like Maronite, Melkite, Nestorian, and Jacobite were often employed to clarify particular eras in Syriac--Assyrian history.

However, it is crucial to note that the names Assyrian, Aramean, Chaldean, and Syriac all trace back to the same people and culture, sharing the same historical and cultural roots. Consequently, these names are considered national identifiers for one unified people. The name "Syriac" became universally accepted around 300 BC and has been used to represent the collective identity of the people in literature and documentation.

Despite belonging to different religions and sects, the Syriac--Assyrian people have exhibited remarkable tolerance -- a cornerstone of their social unity, binding together various communities across Beth Nahrin. This region was among the earliest areas inhabited by the Syriacs--Assyrians, who established multiple civilizations throughout its historical phases. Their cultural imprint remains visible through archaeological sites and the names of cities and villages still in use today in the Syriac language.

Beth Nahrin holds immense geopolitical and strategic significance, rich in resources such as water, oil, gas, and fertile agricultural lands. Its location has made it a focal point of conflicts in the Middle East, as well as a gateway between East and West. Historically and in contemporary times, Beth Nahrin has been intersected by vital trade routes, including the Spice Route and the Silk Road, as well as pipelines transporting oil and gas.

Present-Day Status of the Syriac-Assyrian People

Today, the Syriac--Assyrian people continue to preserve their culture across Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, central and northern Iraq, the Urmia region in Iran, and southeastern Turkey. However, a large portion of this population has emigrated to Europe, the Americas, Australia, and other parts of the world due to systemic denial of their existence, oppression, persecution, exclusionary policies, forced assimilation, and various pressures they have endured in their ancestral homeland.

Syriac--Assyrian Presence in Khabur Before the Syrian Crisis

The settlement of Syriacs--Assyrians in Khabur is a direct consequence of previous genocides they faced in their homeland, such as those in the Hakkari Mountains, Urmia, and later Semele. Their distinct ethnic identity and aspiration for self-governance were met with oppressive regimes, leading to a series of atrocities against them. This drove them to seek refuge in Khabur in 1933 under French protection. The Syriacs--Assyrians began to establish settlements along the Khabur River, which they initially referred to as "camps." These settlements flourished with the founding of modern Syria, as they developed the area, planting trees and utilizing the flowing waters of the river to create a sustainable community. By 2011, with the introduction of public infrastructure, the region had been transformed significantly. The Syriacs--Assyrians in Khabur engaged primarily in agriculture, cultivating wheat, barley, and fruit-bearing trees such as grapes and pomegranates, alongside livestock farming.

Prior to the Syrian crisis, Syriacs--Assyrians lived in 36 villages along the banks of the Khabur River, extending some 30 kilometers. The population of Khabur was estimated to be between 30,000 and 35,000, with the tightly knit communities becoming cultural and religious hubs. Churches and schools doubled as cultural centers, fostering literacy and education in Eastern Syriac. These villages distinguished themselves from larger urban areas by their unique cultural identity.

By the late 1990s, Turkey's water policies played a significant role in the environmental degradation of the river, reducing it to a trickle. These actions were linked to large-scale dam projects along regional rivers, which significantly reduced water flow. Additionally, unregulated groundwater well drilling near the river's source further decreased water levels and redirected its course. The neglect of the regime of Bashar al-Assad compounded the problem, leaving the region suffering from severe water scarcity.

With the onset of the Syrian Civil War, these areas faced repeated attacks by successive extremist groups, resulting in a mass exodus of Syriacs--Assyrians. Many fled to other parts of Syria or emigrated abroad, drastically reducing their numbers in the region. By 2012, the population of these villages had dropped to between 20,000 and 25,000.

As a result of the war, security vacuums, and ongoing conflicts in Syria, several villages were subjected to indiscriminate shelling. Around midday on 14 November 2012, Syrian regime aircraft bombed the village of Tel Nasri, causing significant destruction and claiming the life of 16-year-old Ninos. Syriacs--Assyrians also suffered from forced displacement and repeated kidnappings, often for ransom, as well as the confiscation of their properties due to emigration. With escalating violence and instability, thousands of Syriacs--Assyrians fled to Lebanon and Iraq, and later to Australia, Europe, and the Americas, leaving behind their families, properties, and lands. This mass emigration significantly reduced their population in the region, severely impacting their cultural and demographic presence.

ISIS Invasion of Khabur

One of the darkest periods of persecution faced by Syriacs--Assyrians in the 21st century occurred during the control of the ISIS terrorist organization over large parts of Syria and Iraq between 2014 and 2017. This included areas such as Sadad in the Hmoth (Homs) countryside, Hasakah, Khabur, Raqqa, Dayro Zcuro (Deir ez-Zor), and other occupied regions. Like other communities, Syriacs--Assyrians were subjected to widespread attacks by ISIS.

On the night of 23 February 2015, the terrorist organization ISIS launched a violent attack targeting the villages of Khabur, targeting 36 Syriac--Assyrian villages. The group seized control of villages such as Tel Shamiram, Tel Jazira, Tel Tal, Tel Hermiz, Qabr Shamieh, Tel Baz, and others situated on the southern bank of the Khabur River. Due to the rising and flowing waters of the Khabur River that same night, ISIS detained large numbers of peaceful Syriacs--Assyrians civilians who could not cross the river to safety.

The attack left several Syriacs--Assyrians killed and injured, with 259 individuals abducted, including dozens of women, children, and the elderly. The families of the abducted were forced to pay large ransoms to secure their release. Churches and religious landmarks in the area were also destroyed under the pretext that they were "infidels" and non-Muslim communities,

The ongoing battles led to the displacement of Syriac--Assyrian villagers from the northern banks of the Khabur to the cities of Hasakah and Beth Zalin (Qamishli), with the number of displaced families estimated to exceed 1,380.

The 2015 attack exacerbated the displacement and emigration of Syriacs--Assyrians. This mass exodus has had a profound impact on the demographic composition of the region. The population of Syriacs--Assyrians declined drastically, leading to the loss of most of their properties and homes, which were either abandoned or occupied by individuals displaced by military operations elsewhere in the country. These homes and the surrounding countryside were altered, turning once-thriving villages into desolate areas.

Many religious and cultural landmarks, which are integral to the Syriac-Assyrian heritage, were destroyed or threatened. ISIS and other extremist groups targeted numerous churches, aiming to erase the cultural and religious identity of the Syriac-Assyrian people. These attacks were seen as deliberate attempts to obliterate their historical and cultural legacy.

The attacks that targeted the Syriac-Assyrian people, victims and Slavery

After Khabur was liberated from ISIS control, the group executed three Assyrian Christians and released a video showing the execution of three Assyrian hostages by shooting them in the head. The victims were identified as: Abdulmasih Azaria Noya, 36 years old, from Tel Jazira; Ashur Abraham, from Tel Jazira; and Bassam Issa Michael, 39 years old, from Tel Shamiram.

The video also depicted three other hostages pleading for their release, with ISIS demanding a large ransom for their freedom and threatening that all hostages would face the same fate if the ransom was not paid. The church, through its members abroad, contributed to raising the ransom, and the terrorist organization released the hostages in several batches.

The violations against churches

During ISIS's invasion of the Syriac-Assyrian villages, the group carried out acts of killing and displacement, in addition to burning villages, desecrating churches, and destroying them. A total of 11 churches were either completely or partially destroyed, beginning on Easter Day, April 1, 2015, with the bombing of the Church of the Virgin Mary in Tel Nasri. This act was a clear message that Syriac-Assyrian Christians were considered infidels and polytheists by the group.

The psychological damages to the Syriac-Assyrian people

The psychological damage inflicted on the Syriac-Assyrian people has been profound due to a series of criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, and identity-based displacement. These violations have deeply affected their collective identity and individual psyche, embedding fear into their subconscious. Many have retreated into isolation from society as a result of widespread abuses such as torture, enslavement, rape, forced marriages of minors, and the assassination of intellectuals and prominent figures within the community. This has led to feelings of anxiety, stress, sadness, self-doubt, shame, personality disorders, and reliance on sedatives and alcohol as coping mechanisms.

The security, financial, social, and livelihood challenges

In addition to threats from extremist groups, the Syriac-Assyrians have faced challenges stemming from Turkish military operations targeting northern and eastern Syria indiscriminately. Living alongside Kurds and Arabs on the frontlines of military operations has made their region perpetually vulnerable, especially after Turkey's "Operation Peace Spring" in 2019. Increased attacks have resulted in violations against churches, cemeteries, and homes, turning these areas into theaters of military operations. This has exacerbated the suffering of residents, forcing them to flee and displace once again from villages and areas near Turkish forces and their allied factions. The current state of these villages is no better than the frontlines, as they suffer from destroyed infrastructure, including water, electricity, and sewage networks. Some villages have been closed off, converted into military barracks, or used as shelters for displaced individuals who have encroached upon properties and homes, further exploiting the region.

Like other communities in Syria, the Syriac-Assyrians have endured the economic and social crises caused by the war. Damaged and destroyed infrastructure, poverty, and resource shortages have made it difficult for them to rebuild their lives in their native areas.

Recommendations:

Given the various forms of persecution faced by the Syriac-Assyrians of Khabur--one of the oldest peoples deeply rooted in history--it is imperative to conduct a comprehensive and strategic study of their situation, as they are now at risk of extinction, which contradicts fundamental human values. It is of utmost importance for the new Syrian state to recognize and acknowledge the genocide they endured, enshrine their rights in the constitution, and take steps to prevent future genocides. Emergency and strategic solutions should be adopted to address the consequences of the genocide against this ancient ethnic group. International entities must enforce a cessation of military operations across Syria, particularly in the Khabur region, neutralize the area, and entrust its protection to its Syriac-Assyrian inhabitants in collaboration with relevant authorities. The region should be cleared of displaced individuals, violations should be rectified, and infrastructure such as electricity, potable water, sewage systems, and other essential services should be restored. Churches should be rebuilt, roads reopened to all villages, and bridges constructed between northern and southern villages by the government responsible for the area. Efforts should be made to encourage the return of expatriates and compensate them for the material and emotional damages they suffered, while holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes.

Finally, it is the responsibility of governments, international human rights organizations, and nations committed to protecting human rights to support efforts to safeguard these communities and ensure they live in a safe and stable environment, free from conflict.