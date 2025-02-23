ISIS Attacks on Assyrian Villages in Syria Remembered

The Autonomous Administration remembered the martyrs of the ISIS mercenaries' attack on the Khabur Plain in 2015, and stressed that what happened is considered genocide according to international laws, noting that the villages of the region are afflicted and need international efforts to support the Autonomous Administration to restore the essentials of life and rebuild what was destroyed.

Today, February 23, marks the anniversary of the ISIS mercenaries' attack with direct support from the Turkish occupation on the Tal Tamr district and the Assyrian villages in the Khabur Plain region in 2015, which left great destruction in the villages, churches and homes of the people who were displaced from them.

As a result of the resistance shown by the People's and Women's Protection Units, with the participation of the Assyrian Khabur Guards and the Syriac Military Council, victory was achieved against the ISIS mercenaries and those areas were liberated after three months, during which more than 100 martyrs were martyred.

The Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria issued a statement on the anniversary of the ISIS mercenaries' attack, in which it remembered the martyrs of the resistance, and pointed out the need for international efforts to support the Autonomous Administration to create the appropriate conditions to restore the necessities of life and rebuild what ISIS destroyed to secure the return of its displaced people.

The text of the statement of the Autonomous Administration read:

"On this day in 2015, the terrorist organization ISIS launched an attack on the Khabur Plain area, which includes 33 villages, all of which were inhabited by civilians from our Syriac-Assyrian people. As a result of this barbaric aggression, a great tragedy occurred, represented by displacement, killing, and the destruction of homes and churches, in addition to the capture of more than 250 civilians, in another black page added to the record of massacres that our Syriac-Assyrian people were subjected to throughout modern and ancient history.

While we remember this tragedy, we also remember the resistance of the Syriac Military Council and its heroic defense during the ISIS attack on the Khabur villages, and we also remember the souls of the righteous martyrs who were martyred on this day in defense of their land, their people, and their dignity, as well as all the martyrs civilians, thanks to that resistance and strong will, were able to rescue thousands of civilians, women, children and the elderly, and transfer them to safe areas, and through that will, they remained determined to liberate until it was achieved, in cooperation with the People's Protection Units and the Global Coalition.

What happened to civilians in the villages of the Khabur Plain is considered - according to international laws - a genocide committed by the terrorist organization ISIS, and the Khabur Plain region, with all its villages, is a disaster area that needs the efforts of the international community to support the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria in creating the appropriate conditions for restoring the necessities of life, and rebuilding what the terrorist organization destroyed, to secure the return of its displaced people as a result of this terrorist attack.

As we, in the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, remember this painful day, we draw our strength from the determination and sacrifices of the Syriac Military Council and the People's and Women's Protection Units, and we pledge to the families of the martyrs and our people to follow in the footsteps of the martyrs, until freedom and dignity are achieved for all the peoples of Syria.