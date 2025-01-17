Assyrian Churches in Mosul Yet to Be Rebuilt 10 Years After ISIS

In Mosul's Old City, the Housh al-Bai'ah complex, once a site of Christian heritage containing four churches, remains largely in ruins with only one church within the complex has been fully restored.

This slow pace of reconstruction has left many Christian families hesitant to return.

A Community Devastated

Priest Raed Adel, who oversees Mosul's churches, detailed the extent of the destruction. "The number of churches completely or partially destroyed in central Mosul, excluding the plains and outskirts, is 35. Only a few have been partially rebuilt," he told Shafaq News.

"Since the transformations Iraq has gone through, particularly during ISIS's control, Christians have been heavily targeted. Churches and places of worship were burned, properties destroyed, and families forcibly displaced," Adel said.

"The Christian population in Mosul dropped from 50,000 to just 3,000 by 2014, and after that, no Christians remained in the city," he added.

While some families have returned since ISIS's defeat in 2017, their numbers remain minimal.

"Today, only 60 to 70 Christian families are left in Mosul. Many more want to return but need sincere support from the government and international organizations," Adel emphasized.

Iraq's Christian population, which exceeded 1.5 million two decades ago, has now dwindled to fewer than 250,000. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom attributes this decline to targeted violence, political instability, and a lack of governmental support.

UNESCO's Role in Restoring the Houshal-Bai'ah Complex

The Housh al-Bai'ah, a complex that includes churches of the Syriac Catholic, Syriac Orthodox, Armenian Orthodox, and Chaldean Catholic traditions, has seen minimal reconstruction. The one church, however, that has seen reconstruction, is the Church of al-Tahera for Syriac Catholics, which was restored as part of UNESCO's Revive the Spirit of Mosul Initiative. The Church of al-Tahera has been fully rebuilt with support from UNESCO and funding from the UAE. The Pope even prayed there during his visit to Iraq.

UNESCO's Revive the Spirit of Mosul Initiative, launched in 2018, aims to rebuild key cultural landmarks destroyed during the war with ISIS. While the UAE has provided critical funding, the organization remains dependent on international donations to expand its scope.

However, Ayoob Thanoon, head of the Mosul Heritage Foundation and ambassador for UNESCO's initiative, clarified that the project still has some limitations.

"The restoration of al-Tahera was completed three months ago, but there is no funding to rebuild the other churches in the Houshal-Bai'ah complex," Thanoon said.

UNESCO's efforts have also extended to other prominent landmarks, including the Dominican Monastery of Our Lady of the Hour, which was restored in April 2024. However, financial constraints remain a significant barrier to further progress.

"UNESCO operates based on the funding it receives," explained Rakan al-Allaf, UNESCO's director in Mosul. "The UAE's financial contributions were allocated to rebuilding the al-Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret, and the al-Tahera Church, which is over 250 years old. But we have no funding for the Syriac Orthodox Church of al-Tahera, the Armenian Orthodox Church, or the Old al-Tahera Church."

Challenges and Hope for the Future

While UNESCO has drawn up plans to restore these churches, no country has offered the necessary financial support yet.

"We've prepared a program to reconstruct and restore these churches, but no grants have been provided to start the work," al-Allaf said.

