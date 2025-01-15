Assyrian Patriarch Visits Washington

In Defense of Christian staff Richard Ghazal (far-left) and William Roberts (far-right) with Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church (middle), Archbishop John Kawak (middle-right) and Ambassador Henry Wooster, State Department Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs (center-left). It's been over a month since the collapse of Syria's brutal Assad regime at the hands of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a US-designated terror group.

While the collapse of the Assad regime was in many respects a positive development for Syria and the world, the newly emerging Syrian government--dominated by Islamist radicals who espouse al-Qaeda philosophy--presents several reasons to be profoundly concerned for our remaining Christian brethren in Syria.

Despite HTS's outwardly, and deceptively, "moderate" rhetoric, Christians have experienced increased harassment and violence. Women are harassed in the streets (forced to wear Islamic veils), Christian homes are being confiscated, and churches are being desecrated. Syrian government ministerial positions have been filled by known radicals with notorious resumes. The new minister of justice, for example, is responsible for instituting Shari'a courts throughout Idlib province, and is on video decapitating a woman in Idlib charged with sexual promiscuity.

In his December 8 victory speech, HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Jolani exclaimed, "this is a victory for the entire Islamic Ummah (nation). Syria is being purified, thanks to the heroic mujahideen!" Despite the "moderate" rhetoric, ominous signs are abundant.

Less than 24 hours after the formation of the extremist government in Syria, In Defense of Christians (IDC) mobilized to advise congressional leaders and State Department officials. On December 9 and 10, Syriac Orthodox Archbishop Mor Dionysius John Kawak joined the IDC team in Washington, DC to brief lawmakers on the status of Syrian Christians in the wake of the Assad government's collapse and the early formation of a new Syrian government.

The IDC team and Archbishop Kawak met at the U.S. State Department with Ambassador Rashad Hussain (International Religious Freedom), Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Chris Backemeyer (Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs), Director Tom Rosenberger (Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, Levant), and Deputy Assistant Administrator Johnny Walsh (USAID, Middle East Bureau). On Capitol Hill, Archbishop Kawak and the IDC team met with Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN), Congressman John James (R-MI), Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), and Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA).

On January 7 and 8, IDC hosted His Holiness Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, in Washington, DC. His Holiness and IDC met with Members of Congress and U.S. State Department officials, including: Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Congressman John James (R-MI), Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL), Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL), Deputy Assistant Administrator Johnny Walsh (USAID, Middle East Bureau), Ambassador Henry Wooster (Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs), the office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and others. IDC also had engagements scheduled with Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) and Congressman Andre Carson (D-IN), but they had to reschedule due to travel.

His Holiness applauded the Treasury Department's general license which operates to ease sanctions on the Syrian economy for a period of six months. The general license is particularly constructive as it will enable the flow of humanitarian aid.

IDC and the Patriarch also met with President-elect Trump's transition team to ensure they are ready to take informed action on day one. Members of the Trump team with whom IDC met requested to remain anonymous prior to inauguration, and that wish will be respected.

In addition to briefing policymakers on the status of Christians in Syria under HTS rule, His Holiness also called on the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs to prioritize the ongoing effort to investigate the abduction of Syriac Orthodox Archbishop Youhanna Ibrahim and Greek (Antiochian) Orthodox Archbishop Paul Yaziji, who were abducted in Syria in 2013. His Holiness vowed to assist State Department officials in investigating this case, and received confirmation that it is under priority investigation.

While on Capitol Hill, His Holiness Ignatius Aphrem II also paid his final respects to the departed U.S. President Jimmy Carter, lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. President Carter was a devout Christian and according to His Holiness, "had a heart for Syria."

IDC, a member organization of the annual International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit steering committee, is hard at work to coordinate the Patriarch's participation in the February summit, and his continued engagement with policymakers in Washington.

As we look ahead into 2025, the vulnerable Christian communities in Syria will remain among IDC's highest priorities.