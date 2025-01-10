The Christians Disappearing From Biblical Lands

In commemoration of Christ's birth, millions of Christians have made a pilgrimage to the "Holy Land" throughout the years. This last Christmas season, of course, was different, with the war raging in the Middle East. With this multifront conflict involving Israel and neighboring countries hosting Islamist terrorists, the region's Christian minorities likely experienced the brunt of the hardships. Considering this dire situation, I began to reflect on how the Christian presence has diminished in geographical areas referenced in the Bible, places where Christianity was birthed and the church was first established.

Most notably, in Palestinian-controlled Bethlehem, the birthplace place of Jesus, the percentage of Christians has dropped from about 85% in 1947 to about 10% in 2017. Due to discrimination by the majority Muslim population and lack of economic opportunities, Christians are leaving in droves. This year, with no tourism, there is scarcely any activity in Manger Square or a traditional festooned Christmas tree.(1)

In this article, I address declining Christian populations in other key biblical locations and explore the reasons for such declines.

Syria

In recent days, the overthrow of the brutal 50-year reign of the Assad regime in Syria has dominated the news. The coup was carried out by a rebel coalition called the "Military Operations Command" (MOC), comprised of various Islamist factions, including the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Army. The MOC is led by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, head of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and other nations. Formerly, al-Jolani was affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group (ISIS), although recently, he has tried to redefine himself as a statesman. He stated that he plans to establish a government "chosen by the people." (2)

However, Christians and other minorities remember similar assertions made by the Taliban in the 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, which resulted in the establishment of Sharia law and extreme persecution. Not surprisingly, Christians are fleeing Syria in droves, and the refugees are in desperate need of essential items such as food, water, shelter, and medical care. International Christian Concern (ICC) is working diligently to assist these displaced Christians.

Christianity in Syria dates to the first century and is often described as the "cradle of Christianity." (3) The conversion of Saul on the road to Damascus is recorded in the Bible in Acts 9:1-19. Throughout history, Syrian Christians have played a vital role in the development of Christian traditions and practices, including the establishment of some of the most ancient churches and monasteries, as well as producing three popes.(4) The largest Christian denomination is the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch, followed by the Maronite Church and the Assyrian Church of the East.

Historically, Christians made up a sizable percentage of the population, around 12%. In 2011, there were 1.5 million Christians in Syria. Due to widespread persecution by Islamic terrorists and the Syrian Civil War, the number of Christians fell to just 300,000 in 2022, less than 2% of the population.(5) Syrian Christians have been subjected to intensified violence and discrimination by Islamic State fighters, who have controlled large portions of the country. Aleppo, the first city to fall in the recent coup, had a Christian population of 12% before the war, which fell to 1.4% in 2023. Churches have been destroyed, confiscated, and converted into military headquarters.(6) The Open Doors 2024 World Watch List ranked Syria as the 12th worst country for persecution of Christians.(7)

Turkey

Like Syria, Christianity in Turkey dates to the early days of the church in the first century. It is referenced as Asia Minor in the Bible and a destination of the Apostle Paul's missionary travels. The first ecumenical councils forming the Catholic faith occurred in Turkey, where followers of Jesus were first called Christians.

In 1914, Christians comprised 20% to 25% of the population, dramatically declining to about 2% in 1927. The primary factor of the shrinking Christian presence has been genocide carried out by the Ottoman Empire: the Armenian genocide, Greek genocide, and Assyrian genocide followed by mass emigration in the early 1900s.(8) In addition, due to targeted pogroms of discrimination toward Christians, such as the 1942 tax levied on non-Muslim citizens in Turkey and the 1955 Istanbul pogrom against Greek and Armenian Christians, there was a mass emigration in the late 19th century continuing into the first half of the 20th century.(9) Although there is no specific census data available, it is estimated that Christians make up only 0.02% to 0.04% of the population today, between 180,000 and 370,000 people. Due to fear of discrimination and persecution, many formerly Muslim believers hide their faith.(10)

"In Turkey, religious freedom had been increasingly restricted in recent years and of growing concern to those monitoring the situation. 'By reigniting Islamic Turkish nationalism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has practically undone the secularization efforts of the early years of the Turkish Republic and has incited a jihad against Christianity' wrote author and cleric Father Mario Alexis Portella in the Catholic Crisis Magazine. While building 17,000 mosques throughout Turkey and the world, he has simultaneously seized and closed churches. Hundreds of thousands of Christians, Yazidis, and Kurds have been displaced. While Christians make up less than half of a percent of Turkey's population, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Reconciliation Party (Adalet ve Kalkinma Partisi, AKP) depict them as a grave threat to the stability of the nation. Particularly since an abortive coup in 2016, there is a concerted government-orchestrated anti-Christian propaganda campaign accompanied by increasing restrictions of religious freedom in Turkey. 'The reality is that Turkey is neither a democracy nor a secular republic. There is no division between government affairs and religious affairs. There's no doubt that the government uses the mosques to get its message across to its grassroots supporters.' lamented Istanbul pastor Yuce Kabakci." (11)

The Open Doors 2024 World Watch List ranked Turkey as the 50th worst country for persecution of Christians.(12)

Egypt

According to tradition, Christianity began just a few years after Jesus' ascension when Mark the Evangelist traveled to Alexandria to spread the gospel, resulting in many converts. Early Christian communities evolved into three denominations: the Coptic Orthodox Church, the Greek Orthodox Church, and the Coptic Catholic Church.(12) Under Roman rule, Christians faced extreme persecution for several hundred years. Since the 7th century, Egypt has been under Muslim rule. Throughout the years, Coptic Christians, as well as more recent growth of Protestantism, have endured varying degrees of discrimination under various governments. Despite discrimination, the Christian population is the second largest religion in Egypt, estimated to be about 10% in 2019, 90% of which are Coptic Orthodox. Although the numbers vary widely, ranging from 5% to 15%.(13)

The constitution states that "freedom of belief is absolute" and "the freedom of practicing religious rituals and establishing worship places for the followers of divine religions" [i.e., the three Abrahamic faiths, Islam, Christianity, and Judaism] is a right regulated by law. However, Islam is codified as the state religion, and Sharia law is the foundation of legislation.(14)

In recent years, the Muslim Brotherhood has held a prominent role in government and the implementation of laws and policies. As such, they have fomented anti-Christian rhetoric, resulting in church lootings and burnings and the persecution of Christians. Under the current regime, most of the persecution occurs at the community level, where Christians experience discrimination in employment and school and accusations of blasphemy. The most extreme persecution occurs in Upper Egypt, where Islamic hardliners are most prevalent and causing Christians to flee.(15) The Open Doors 2024 World Watch List ranked Egypt as the 38th worst country for persecution of Christians.(16)

In reviewing the three countries highlighted above, it is readily apparent that the declining Christian population can be attributed to persecution, most prominently from Islamic governments or communities. Another factor in the percentage decreases is that proportionately, Muslims tend to have much larger families than Christians. Given these trends, the global church must draw attention to and support our brothers and sisters under Islamic oppression. We pray daily for their protection, provision, and freedom. As we recently enjoyed the privilege of celebrating Christmas with loved ones, let's pray for peace on earth and goodwill toward men. "Oh, Little Town of Bethlehem, How still we see thee lie."