Islamist Rebels Threat to Syria's Remaining Christians

Christians in Syria face uncertainty about their rights and freedoms after Islamist rebel forces conquered Aleppo, Homs, and Damascus. Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and U.K., took control over Aleppo last week, followed by Homs and Damascus late Saturday night. The hostile takeover prompted Bashar al-Assad to resign as Syria's president and take a flight out of the country to Russia Saturday night.

Although many Christians have fled, one watchdog group is warning that the remaining believers in Syria "now face an uncertain and perilous future."

"The coming days and weeks will be crucial for the fate of [the] Christian community," said Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern, in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "Christians, with roots stretching back nearly two millennia, now face an uncertain and perilous future."

According to the Catholic News Agency, additional hardships include curfews imposed by the militant group, bread shortages, and water. Meanwhile, a key highway between Damascus and Aleppo has also been blocked, leaving residents with an alternative route that is congested and dangerous.

Dr. Arwant Arslanian, a Christian physician, was reportedly killed by a sniper after attempting to flee the city, according to the Facebook page of Armenians of Syria.

Concurrently, young believers found refuge at the Syriac Orthodox Archdiocese after their bus was stranded on the Aleppo Road.

Christian leaders, including Syriac Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop Mor Boutros Kassis, have been in contact with Christian leaders on social media, providing prayers, liturgies, and encouragement in light of the uncertainty they currently face.

"The Church knows no more than the people do." It's up to individuals and families to decide if they want to stay or leave Aleppo, Franciscan Father Bahjat Karakach, representing the Latin Church, said. "No one can make it on behalf of another. We friars are staying and waiting to see how things unfold."

Despite the takeover, HTS, an offshoot of al-Qaeda, assured that they will protect civilians, including Christians, Al-Monitor reported.

"Aleppo has always been a meeting point for civilizations and cultures, and it will remain so, with a long history of cultural and religious diversity," HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani said during a visit to Aleppo's citadel.

The number of Christians in Syria has dwindled from hundreds of thousands prior to the country's conflict in Syria in 2011 to an estimated 30,000.

The Switzerland-based group Christian Solidarity International (CSI) has expressed doubt about the militant group's pledge to protect Christians, stating, "HTS ideology and history give religious minorities in Aleppo serious reason to doubt these promises."

CSI also noted that HTS has previously targeted Christians across Syria, including violent attacks, kidnappings, confiscating Christian properties, and even killing Christian civilians.

"In the Salafist worldview that animates HTS, Christians are not heretics to be destroyed (like the Alawites and the Druzes), but 'people of the Book' -- followers of religions that were revealed before the coming of the [Islamic] prophet Muhammad. In lands ruled by Islam, they should be made dhimmis -- a protected people who are kept in legal subjugation and pay an additional tax called the jizya," CSI continued.

"Until now, HTS has avoided imposing dhimmi status on Christians in Idlib by referring to them as musta'min or temporary residents. But how long will HTS maintain this distinction?"