Assyrian Patriarch Calls for Prayers for Syria

Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II. Kochi -- Patriarch of Antioch and the head of the Syriac Orthodox Church, Ignatius Aphrem II, who is on an apostolic visit to Kerala, urged the faithful to pray for Syria. Addressing the faithful on the 40th memorial day of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, the patriarch said he would cut short his visit and return to Damascus on Tuesday morning due to the crisis in Syria.

"I was planning to spend a few days of pilgrimage here next to the tomb of Mor Ignatius Eliyas III for some meditation. However, because of what is happening in Syria, I must go back tomorrow to try to be with our people at the patriarchate in Damascus as soon as I can," the patriarch said.

He urged the faithful to pray for Syria and all its citizens, and for Lebanon, Iraq, and the whole region, which is going through difficulties and uncertainties. "Pray for them that they may be confirmed in their faith and relent and be safe. Pray that the situation may become better and people live together in peace and in harmony," he said.

At the commemoration meet, the patriarch said the late Catholicos was a great prelate who tirelessly worked day and night to rescue the Jacobite Syrian Church from crises. He added that he would like to greet the Indian people and their leaders, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for continuing to support people and followers of all religions to live peacefully and freely.

"We know there are some incidents here and there against people of different religions. But we know that this is not the policy of the govt. We always call for tolerance and forgiveness. We are convinced that the govt of India would do whatever they can to diffuse such incidents and promote the spirit of tolerance and acceptance," he said.

The patriarch also appreciated the words of the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the funeral of the Catholicos, where he repeated his promise to help the church in Kerala.