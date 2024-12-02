Hungary Pledges Support for Syrian Christians As Civil War Reignites

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (R) and Syrian Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II on 2 December 2024. The long-frozen civil war in Syria has reignited in recent days. Last week, in the first opposition attack on Aleppo since 2016, radical Islamist insurgents led by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) moved into one of Syria's largest cities, as well as the countryside around Idlib and neighbouring Hama province. In response, the Syrian military and its foreign allies--most notably Russia--have rushed reinforcements to the area and launched airstrikes to halt the insurgents' advance.

The fighting has been some of the deadliest in years, with 255 people killed, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. While most of the fatalities have been combatants, the toll also includes 24 civilians.

Thirteen Years of Conflict

The origins of the Syrian civil war go back to the Arab Spring of 2011. The conflict, driven by efforts to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has claimed more than half a million lives and left the country deeply fragmented. Additionally, 6.8 million Syrians have fled, significantly contributing to migratory pressure on Europe.

Approximately 30 per cent of Syria remains outside Bashar al-Assad's control, governed by a mix of opposition and foreign forces. The United States maintains about 900 troops in northeast Syria, far from Aleppo, to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State. Both the US and Israel occasionally carry out strikes in Syria, targeting government forces and Iran-allied militias. Türkiye also has forces in Syria and wields influence over the broad alliance of opposition groups currently storming Aleppo, as noted by the Associated Press.

Christians in Danger

The Syrian government's decisive response has been deemed critical, particularly because Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is the former Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda. In the current volatile Middle Eastern landscape, the resurgence of terrorist organizations and Islamist groups in Syria could lead to unpredictable and far-reaching consequences. Moreover, Aleppo is home to a significant, albeit greatly diminished, Christian minority whose fate could be jeopardized if Islamist extremists gain control of the city.

Tristan Azbej, Hungarian State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians, shared a message on X directed at the Christian community in Aleppo. He stated: 'Your lives, security & freedom must be protected. All of us at @HungaryHelps stand with you in solidarity, ready for humanitarian action if needed. Praying for Syria!'

In response to the tragic developments in Syria, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Syrian Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II at the Carmelite Monastery on Monday. The meeting, also attended by Tristan Azbej, focused on the renewed fighting in Syria, which has once again placed local Christian communities in grave danger.

PM Orbán reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to advocating for peace in international forums and working to create safe living conditions for persecuted Christians. Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Hungarian people for their continued support of Christian communities in need.