1700 Year-old Assyrian Church Desecrated in Turkey

An interior view of the historic Mor Yuhanna Church in Mardin, southeastern Türkiye, May 6, 2023. A yoga session held at the 1,700-year-old Mor Yuhanna Syriac Church in southeastern Türkiye's Mardin has sparked backlash from members of the Syriac community. The session, organized by a Turkish yoga instructor, drew criticism after its images were shared on social media.

Seda Deliormanlı, who led the session in the church, apologized following the reactions, emphasizing that she had obtained all necessary permissions beforehand. "I sincerely apologize to the Mor Yuhanna Church and anyone I may have offended. If I had anticipated that even one person would be disturbed by the brief yoga session, I would have never done it," she said in her statement.

The yoga session, which took place in the Syriac village of Dereiçi, also known as Kıllıt, was initially permitted by the church officials, who reportedly misunderstood Deliormanlı's request to meditate as a form of prayer.

The social media post from Deliormanlı, captioned "Incredible," quickly attracted negative comments, with many questioning the appropriateness of conducting a yoga session in a sacred place. Deliormanlı responded, assuring the public, "I would never disrespect any faith, value or culture. The event was inspired by experiences from religious sites abroad, and I deeply regret any unintended offense caused."

The incident has sparked a broader discussion about cultural sensitivity and respect for sacred spaces.

The church, which has been registered as a cultural asset by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, is one of the oldest churches in Türkiye, with a history spanning over 1,700 years.

This historical and cultural monument is deeply revered by the Syriac Christian community, serving not only as a place of worship but also as a significant symbol of their heritage.

It consists of two separate rooms and worship areas, as well as the tombs of three priests and three tunnels.