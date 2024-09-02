Assyrians Commemorate Saint Gabriel in Turkey

Hundreds of Syriac Orthodox Christians gathered at Mor Gabriel Monastery in Tur Abdin in Mardin (Mêrdîn), southeast Turkey on Saturday to honour Saint Mor Gabriel, a revered figure known for his miracles and healing powers.

The ceremony, led by Mor Timotheos Samuel Aktaş, the metropolitan bishop of Tur Abdin and Mor Gabriel Monastery, saw the participation of local clergy and faithful from the region.

Saint Mor Gabriel, also known as Saint Gabriel of Beth Qustan, who lived between 594 and 688 CE, is celebrated annually for his role in the monastery's "golden age" and his miraculous acts, including raising three people from the dead. According to tradition, 130 years after his death, a plague struck the region. His body was exhumed to pray for relief, and it is believed to that this miraculously ended the outbreak. His severed right hand, kept as a holy relic, is believed to bring blessings and continues to be venerated by the community.

During the ceremony, worshippers sang hymns in Syriac and prayed for the blessings of Mor Gabriel. "The blessing of Saint Mor Gabriel continues to spread," said participants, who believe that touching the relic of the saint's hand brings divine favour. The annual ritual remains a significant cultural and spiritual event for the Syriac Orthodox community, reflecting their deep respect and devotion to the saint.

Tur Abdin is a historical region located in southeastern Turkey, primarily in the province of Mardin, with parts extending into the neighbouring provinces of Şırnak (Şirnex) and Batman (Êlih). It is a mountainous area known for its significant Syriac Orthodox Christian heritage, having many ancient monasteries, churches, and villages. The name "Tur Abdin" means "Mountain of the Servants [of God]" in Syriac.

The region has been a centre of Syriac Christian life for centuries and remains a cultural and spiritual heartland for the Syriac Orthodox community. The Mor Gabriel Monastery, one of the world's oldest functioning monasteries, is located in this region.