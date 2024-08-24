Arizona Department of Education Approves Assyrian Genocide Curriculum

Phoenix (AINA) -- The Arizona Department of Education has officially approved the inclusion of the Assyrian Genocide in the state's social studies curriculum1, marking a significant step towards broader historical education in Arizona schools. The curriculum, approved on August 10, 2024, is now available in the ToolKit for high school educators across the state, to be utilized in the 2024-2025 academic year. The curriculum is listed under "Teaching About Genocide Resources."

The decision comes after a robust advocacy campaign led by the Assyrian Genocide Research Center (AGRC), Arizona Chapter, supported by educators, and historians who have long sought to ensure that this often-overlooked atrocity is recognized and taught alongside the Holocaust and other genocides. On April 23, 2021, the chapter joined a campaign led by several other communities who had suffered from genocide, to petition for HB2241. The bill, signed into law by Governor Ducey on July 9, 2021, mandates that Holocaust and other genocides be taught at least twice between the seventh and twelfth grades in Arizona.

The Assyrian Genocide, which occurred during and after World War I, led to the mass displacement and death of 750,000 Assyrians (75%) in the Ottoman Empire. Subsequent genocidal acts have since followed such as the Simmele Massacre of 1933 in Iraq and the ISIS invasion in 2014 in Iraq and Syria resulting in the depletion of the Middle East of its indigenous people. The curriculum will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the historical context, causes, and consequences of the genocide, as well as its lasting impact on the Assyrian community worldwide.

The newly approved curriculum, authored by Dr. Erin Hughes and Professor Hannibal Travis, includes various educational materials, including primary source documents, survivor testimonies, and multimedia resources, all designed to engage students and foster critical thinking. The process took nearly two years to complete and the curriculum is now available to educators and the general public alike. Teachers can opt to receive specialized training, offered by AGRC, Arizona Chapter, to deliver the curriculum and facilitate discussions on sensitive topics effectively.

"This is a crucial step in our history. It is significant because education is essential for transforming the world," said Sabro Bengaro, the Founder and Director of AGRC. The approval of the Assyrian Genocide curriculum aligns with Arizona's broader commitment to inclusive education. In recent years, the state has made significant strides in incorporating diverse perspectives into its academic standards, ensuring that students gain a well-rounded understanding of global history.

About AGRC

The Assyrian Genocide Research Center is dedicated to researching and raising awareness about the genocide of the Assyrian people. The center focuses on documenting several historical events through projects like the Assyrian Genocide Oral History Project, which collects and preserves survivor testimonies. It also advocates for international recognition of the genocide and works to ensure that the memory of the victims is preserved for future generations

For more information on how you can implement this curriculum in your respective states and countries contact AGRC, Arizona Chapter at resolution@seyfocenteraz.com.

1 Follow the link and click on Teaching About Genocide Resources.