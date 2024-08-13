Cardinal Sako Urges Unity on Tenth Anniversary of ISIS Invasion

Patriarch of Baghdad of the Chaldeans and President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Iraq. Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the Patriarch of Baghdad of the Chaldeans, has issued a plea for unity among religious leaders on the tenth anniversary of the mass Christian exodus due to the advance of ISIS from Mosul and the Nineveh Plain.

Cardinal Sako's appeal comes as northern Iraq continues to recover from the crisis that began in August 2014 when over 120,000 Christians were forced to flee their homes in the face of advancing ISIS forces, leaving behind centuries-old communities and religious sites that were subsequently destroyed or desecrated by ISIS.

In a message published by AsiaNews, Cardinal Sako, who has been the Patriarch of Baghdad since 2013, reflected on the continuing struggles in the region, noting that despite slow progress in rebuilding efforts, only 60% of displaced Christians have been able to return to their homes.

The Cardinal highlighted the broader context of ongoing violence and instability, noting the recent escalation of conflict in Gaza and the persistent war in Ukraine, which has now entered its third year.

He stressed that the global community must cease supporting conflicts "by proxy" and instead focus on creating stability. Cardinal Sako emphasized that real peace requires "absolute commitment", and quoted Pope Francis's message that all those involved in warfare are ultimately the "losers."

"Christian, Islamic and Jewish religious authorities must raise their voices loudly and stand together against those who call for hatred and extremism and beat the drums of war," the Cardinal stated. Cardinal Sako is also President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Iraq.

The Cardinal called for a collective effort to address the underlying issues of fear and despair, advocating for a shift from conflict to dialogue, and from exclusion to respect for human rights and international law.

Cardinal Sako suggested the organization of prayers "between Churches and Mosques" for the intention of peace in their regions.

"I call upon our Churches in the Middle East to bear hope, as Pope Francis asked us to be 'pilgrims of hope' for the Holy Year 2025," the Cardinal concluded.