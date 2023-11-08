91-Year-old Assyrian Man Fatally Shot in Turkey

Gavriye Akguc was fatally shot in his home in Mardin, Turkey. Enhil, Turkey -- Yesterday afternoon, unidentified assailants attacked 92-year-old Gavriye Akguc, a member of the Syriac community from Enhil village in the historic Tur Abdin region in what is now southeastern Turkey. The perpetrators fired five bullets at Akguc, who was subsequently rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

Akguc, hailing from the Ego family, had just returned to his residence in Enhil, accompanied by his wife when he was fatally shot.

Evgil Türker, the President of the Federation of Syriac Associations in Turkey (Süryani Dernekler Federasyonu, SÜDEF), has been monitoring the case. He reported that more than ten suspects have been apprehended in connection with the murder. The crime has rapidly garnered attention in the Turkish media, prompting an investigation into the circumstances and underlying factors of the case.

Türker emphasized that the brutal murder, aside from being deeply sorrowful, is profoundly shocking and entirely unacceptable to the Syriac community and its representatives. He pledged to persist in pursuing the case until all those responsible for the killing are brought to light.

Türker further disclosed that Akguc had resided in Istanbul for a considerable period but had recently chosen to return to his hometown, Enhil, which stands at the forefront of the line of villages inhabited by the Syriac community in Tur Abdin.

The senseless killing has deeply moved numerous officials and representatives of Syriac people's institutions. The Suroyo TV administration, as well as the SyriacPress team, extend heartfelt condolences to Akguc's grieving wife and the Ego family.