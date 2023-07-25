Kurdish Regional Government Eases Restrictions on Checkpoints Around Assyrian Villages

(AINA) -- The Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) has removed check-point restrictions on the Assyrian residents of the Nahla Valley, who are now free to travel across the check-points. The agreement comes after protests from the residents of Nahla and negotiations with the KRG (AINA 2023-07-18).

The stated reason for these checkpoints is security concerns related to the Kurdish terrorist group PKK from Turkey, it appears that officials are aware of the PKK's presence and other parties that deal with the organization, but choose to penalize the Assyrians of Nahla, potentially associating them with the PKK, having no reasonable evidence for such association.

On the ground observers report the checkpoints are completely ineffective in monitoring the activities of the PKK, and the real reason they are there is because members of the KRG are in fact selling domestic goods and contraband to the PKK.

According to one observer, these checkpoints put a severe hardship on the Assyrians of the Nahla valley and should be removed.