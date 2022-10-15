Assyrian ISIS Refugees in Iraq Ordered to Leave Their Shelters

More than 120 refugee families who fled the ISIS attacks on Assyrian villages in northern Iraq and have been sheltered in a complex in Baghdad have been ordered to evacuate the premises to develop a commercial building

Nassem Sadiq spoke to Mr Sargis Youkhanna, member of the executive committee of the Chaldo-Assyrian Students and Youth Union and member of the office of the Secretary-General of Assyrian Democratic Movement about the evacuation orders issued to the ADM office in a complex in Baghdad that also shelters 120 refugee families who fled their villages in 2014 when ISIS started attacking their villages and were forced to flee to Baghdad.

Now and under the pressure and the backing of the militia in Baghdad, a developer has obtained evacuation orders from the government, ordering the evacuation of the complex to rebuild a commercial building instead.