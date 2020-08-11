Iraqi Prime Minister Urges Assyrians to Return to Iraq

On Sunday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, called for the return of Iraqi Christian immigrants to their country, especially after the defeat of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

Al-Kazemi received on Sunday, Patriarch Saint Louis Raphael I Sako, the Chaldean Catholic Patriarch, and a number of bishops in Baghdad.

Al-Kazemi said, according to a government statement, that "Iraq is the country for everyone, and that Christians are the original children of the country, and there is no difference between the people of the same country, as everyone is a partner in building the future of Iraq."

He added, "We are serious about providing assistance to our Christian families and solving their problems. We are glad that Christians will return to Iraq and contribute to its reconstruction. Iraqis of all sects are yearning for a new Iraq that believes in peace and rejects violence."

For his part, Patriarch Sako expressed his hope that the "approach of Al-Kazimi" would continue to meet the aspirations of the people and enable it to address many of the challenges facing the country.

He continued, "The Church supports Al-Kazemi's steps towards achieving security and stability throughout Iraq."

Patriarch Sako pointed out that "Christians are proud of their Iraqi identity, and they feel more reassured, in light of the serious handling of the Al-Kazemi government with the Christian file," adding that there are "a large number of them wanting to return to Iraq. "