Assyrians Latest in Battle for Better Society, New Government in Iraq

Iraq's security forces recently were joined by Iran-backed militias in a violent crackdown on anti-government protests. These protests have been taking place, since October 1, throughout much of the country as well as in Baghdad.

The mass demonstrations were sparked by widespread fury on the part of Iraqi youths at Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and what they view as his corrupt government's failure to rehabilitate Iraq after its battle against ISIS and provide basic necessities, such as electricity, clean water and jobs. According to Amnesty International, activists and journalists have been brutally intimidated by Iraqi authorities and gunned down in the streets by snipers. The death toll has passed 180, with figures in the thousands for those wounded.

Among the demonstrators are Assyrians: Iraq's indigenous Christians, who remain the most vulnerable community in the country. Ashur Sargon Eskrya, head of the Assyrian Aid Society, residing in Duhok, Iraq, recently told Gatestone:

"It is so sad to see what is going on in Iraq. That Iraqi youths get attacked and killed by Iraqi security forces for requesting basic human rights is unacceptable. It is unfortunate that those asking for job opportunities, health care and an end to corruption are being treated so harshly by the government; these protesters are the real voice of the Iraqi people. They just seek a peaceful life with all sectors of their society, regardless of religion or ethnicity."

Eskrya continued:

"The Iraqi government should accept the protesters' demand for early elections, with a new electoral system to be organized and monitored by the UN: the current Iraqi electoral system is corrupt."

Eskrya also said that the Iraqi Constitution -- which states that "no law may be enacted that contradicts the established provisions of Islam" -- should be amended, particularly where problematic issues, such as the provisions concerning Sharia law, are concerned.

Eskrya went on:

"As Assyrian Christians, we pay the highest price for bad governance in Iraq. This is why many of us are participating in the demonstrations, and many of our brethren in the diaspora support the protests. Security and stability for all Iraqi people is urgent and imperative. We ask the government to treat all citizens equally and humanely, and to give official recognition to the Assyrians as the indigenous people of Iraq and to our land rights. We should be granted autonomy in our ancient homeland, the Nineveh plains or northern Iraq, and be able to have our own local forces provide security for our society and region, with the support of the Iraqi government. "We hope Western countries will support Assyrian Christians as the indigenous people of the region, and help by providing aid to Christians to recover from the genocide by ISIS and putting more pressure on Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to respect the rights of Assyrians and let us freely elect our municipal and parliamentary representatives."

In a show of solidarity with the Iraqi protesters, Juliana Taimoorazy, founding president of the Iraqi Christian Relief Council, organized a "Candlelight Vigil of Prayer for Peace In Iraq" in Chicago on October 9. Taimoorazy, an activist who has spent more than a decade providing humanitarian aid to Iraqi Christians, told Gatestone: