Assyrian Genocide in Modern History

(AINA) -- A report published by the Assyrian Policy Institute "provides a summary of five major events in modern history during which Assyrians were subjected to genocide and ethnic cleansing: The Massacre of Assyrians at Hakkari (1843); the Assyrian Genocide (1914-1923); the Simele Massacre (1933); the Soriya Massacre (1969); and the more recent genocide and ethnic cleansing campaigns at the hands of ISIS (2014-2015). It also contains recommendations for further reading on these events."

Click here to read the report.