Assyrian Woman, Daughter Stabbed By Armed Men in Northwest Iraq
Posted 2019-05-14 16:26 GMT
An elderly Christian woman and her daughter were attacked by armed men on Monday in the historical Assyrian city of Bartella.

The woman and her daughter were reportedly attacked with hammers and knives before the assailants fled the scene of the crime.

According to the Iraqi Christian Foundation, the attackers were from an Iranian-backed militia.

Iraq's Christian population, which is primarily made up of Syriac Orthodox and Chaldeans (eastern Catholic), has suffered immensely over the last two decades, with a large portion of the historical community fleeing their ancient lands.


