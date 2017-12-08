An Assyrian Story

According to the 2016 census, 42, 600 Australians identify as having Assyrian, Syriac or Chaldean ancestry. The number has grown to over 50,000 in 2017 with the recent intake of refugees fleeing Syria. Assyrian Australians speak to The Point Magazine about their ancestry and their contribution to contemporary life in Australia.

