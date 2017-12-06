Terrorists Destroyed Over 120 Churches in Syria -- Patriarch of Antioch

More than 120 churches were destroyed in Syria during military activities, Patriarch of Antioch John X told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Terrorists destroyed more than 120 churches... Nevertheless, we now have hope that the destroyed schools, hospitals, churches, monasteries, mosques and other buildings will be restored," the Patriarch said.

"It was very important to eliminate terrorism, which poses a threat not only to Syria but also to the entire world. Today, almost all of the Syrian territory has been liberated, including areas where Christians lived," John X added.