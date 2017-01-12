Persecution and Civil War: The Life of Syria's Christians
Posted 2017-01-12 22:45 GMT
(AINA) -- The civil war in Syria has effected its Christian population -- Assyrians, Armenians, Arabs -- more than any other group. Before the war, which started in 2011, Syria's population was 10% Christian, or two million. Many have since left the country or have been pushed out by the "rebel" forces and ISIS.
Related: Attacks on Assyrians in Syria
Related: Timeline of ISIS in Iraq
The following report details the impact of the war on Syria's Christian population.
or register to post a comment.