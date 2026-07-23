Chaldean Patriarch Nona Arrives in Lebanon

Chaldean Patriarch Paulos III Nona. Beirut -- Chaldean Patriarch Mar Paulos III Nona arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday evening for a pastoral visit focused on spiritual renewal, ecclesiastical unity, and strengthening the Christian presence in the Middle East amid growing regional challenges.

The Patriarch emphasized that meetings with the faithful "are not merely social occasions, but acts of faith," calling on Christians to remain steadfast in their faith and continue strengthening their presence in the region despite ongoing political and social difficulties.

Upon his arrival at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, Patriarch Nona was received by Chaldean Bishop of the Diocese of Beirut Mar Michel Kassarji, along with priests and members of the diocese who gathered to welcome him.

During a press conference held in the airport's VIP lounge, the Patriarch addressed developments in Iraq and Lebanon, outlining the Church's vision regarding the challenges facing Christians across the region. He emphasized the Church's role in preserving faith, serving communities, and supporting believers amid the political and social transformations affecting the Middle East.

Following the press conference, Patriarch Nona traveled to St. Raphael Cathedral in Baabda-Brasilia, where he received an official ecclesiastical welcome attended by bishops from the Syriac and Maronite Churches, as well as representatives of the Chaldean Diocese of Beirut.

The ceremony began with a welcoming address by Bishop Kassarji, who greeted the Patriarch on behalf of the clergy and faithful of the diocese and expressed the community's joy at his visit.

In his remarks, Patriarch Nona described the gathering with the faithful as "a witness to Christ and a strengthening of His presence among us," emphasizing that the visit carried a deeper spiritual meaning beyond protocol or social interaction.

He stressed that the Church must remain committed to its mission regardless of the challenges it faces, noting that the decline in the number of Christians in the Middle East should not weaken their faith or sense of purpose.

"The strength of the Church is not measured by numbers," the Patriarch said, emphasizing that its true strength lies in preserving faith, bearing witness, and continuing its service to society.

Patriarch Nona also expressed hope that his visit would contribute to strengthening the Christian presence and deepening ties among members of the Church in Lebanon and throughout the Middle East.

The first day of the pastoral visit concluded with the Patriarch receiving parishioners and well-wishers at the Chaldean Diocese headquarters in Beirut. The gathering reflected the longstanding relationship between the Chaldean Church and its faithful in Lebanon.

The visit is expected to further strengthen ecclesiastical ties, encourage Christian communities facing difficult circumstances, and reaffirm the importance of preserving the historic Christian presence in the Middle East.