Assyrian Physician Ranks First in Iraqi Board for Medical Specializations

Dr. Maryam Maan Hadi. Baghdad -- Assyrian physician Dr. Maryam Maan Hadi achieved a major academic milestone after ranking first nationwide in Iraq's competitive Iraqi Board for Medical Specializations (IBMS) entrance examination for Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, marking the culmination of years of dedication, academic excellence, and professional commitment.

The Iraqi Board's competitive entrance examination is considered one of the most demanding medical assessments in the country, determining physicians' admission into specialized postgraduate training programs. Securing the highest rank in the examination reflects an exceptional level of academic performance, medical knowledge, and professional competence.

Observers described Dr. Hadi's success as further evidence of the continued contribution of Assyrian professionals to Iraq's academic and medical institutions. Despite the significant challenges faced by the community in recent decades, its members continue to distinguish themselves in medicine, scientific research, education, and other professional fields.

The Australian Syriac Council (ASC) extended its congratulations to Dr. Maryam Maan Hadi on achieving first place nationwide in the Iraqi Board entrance examination for Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, praising her dedication and success.

The Chaldean Assyrian Students and Youth Union (Khoyada) also congratulated Dr. Hadi, expressing pride in her accomplishment. In a statement, the Union said her first-place ranking "reflects the standing that members of our people have attained across various academic and professional fields, and demonstrates that dedication and commitment create success stories that elevate the name of our community in academic circles."

The statement added that the achievement represents a source of pride for the Assyrian people and serves as an inspiring example for younger generations to pursue education, excellence, and professional achievement.

The Union wished Dr. Hadi continued success in her medical career, expressing hope that she would use her expertise in the service of patients, society, and the advancement of healthcare.