Assyrians Splash Everyone With Water

Assyrian communities across Beth Nahrin (Mesopotamia) and the diaspora celebrated the annual Nusardil holiday -- also known as the Feast of God and the Apostles -- with religious services, cultural festivities, and traditional water-splashing celebrations, bringing together families and children in an atmosphere of joy and fellowship.

In the Assyrian villages of the Khabur region, the occasion was marked by community gatherings and recreational outings at several locations, where residents of all ages came together to celebrate the religious and cultural holiday. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the customs and traditions that have been passed down through generations.

The celebrations featured the traditional water-splashing ritual, one of the most distinctive customs associated with Nusardil, alongside social and recreational activities that reflected the spirit of unity and brotherhood. The festivities highlighted both the joy of the holiday and the importance of preserving Assyrian ecclesiastical and cultural heritage.

In the city of London, Canada, the local Assyrian community organized a celebratory outing led by the Lions team, which prepared a diverse program of social and recreational activities in a family-oriented atmosphere.

The event included performances by singers Joan David and Hadel Toma, who presented a selection of folkloric songs and music inspired by the occasion, encouraging audience participation alongside traditional dabke dancing. Water games, the customary water-splashing ritual, and various competitions and activities for children and families were also held, reflecting the community's commitment to preserving its heritage and traditions in the diaspora.

The celebrations also included a Divine Liturgy at St. Zaia Church in London, presided over by Father Kyorkis Talo. The service marked the Nusardil holiday, commemorated the Twelve Apostles, and honored the memory of Metropolitan Mar Yosip Khananisho. It was attended by deacons, the church choir, and a large congregation of parishioners.

The liturgy featured prayers and Assyrian hymns emphasizing the spiritual significance of the feast, with worshippers praying for peace and blessings for communities throughout Beth Nahrin and the diaspora. Following the service, parishioners gathered for breakfast in the church hall before participating in the traditional water-splashing celebration.

Nusardil remains one of the most enduring annual celebrations observed by the Assyrian people, combining spiritual devotion with cultural traditions that reinforce community bonds and affirm their shared identity.

According to longstanding tradition, the origins of the holiday date back to the first century AD, when St. Thomas the Apostle sent St. Addai to preach Christianity in Beth Nahrain. As large numbers of Assyrians embraced Christianity, St. Addai is said to have baptized converts by sprinkling them with holy water because of their great number. The custom of water sprinkling has remained a central feature of the Nusardil celebration ever since.