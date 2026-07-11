Iraq Offers Housing Plots to Returnee Assyrians

Baghdad -- Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi declared on Saturday, July 11, 2026, that facilitating the permanent return of displaced Iraqi Christian expatriates stands as a core national and governmental priority.

Hosting a high-level ecclesiastical delegation at the cabinet headquarters in Baghdad, the Prime Minister explicitly confirmed that the state is fully prepared to provide all necessary administrative and material incentives to streamline the return of Christian families, most notably by integrating them as eligible beneficiaries into the newly launched One Million Residential Land Plots program.

Al-Zaidi further extended an open invitation to Iraqi Christian entrepreneurs and industrialists living abroad to repatriate their wealth and actively participate in the country's economic rebuilding phase, promising total state backing for their localized ventures.

According to a formal statement released by the Prime Minister's Media Office and received by IraqiNews.com, the diplomatic and spiritual summit included the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and the World, Patriarch Mar Paulos III Nona, alongside the Chaldean Archbishop of Erbil, Bishop Bashar Matti Warda, and several prominent members of the Christian clergy.

During the meeting, al-Zaidi emphasized that Iraq's core sovereign strength stems directly from its rich ethno-religious pluralism and social cohesion, describing the Christian component as an irreplaceable partner in the state's historical and future construction.

The Prime Minister noted that as the administration successfully solidifies regional security and domestic civil peace, integrating returning Christian families into the national housing initiative will act as a tangible guarantee of their civic inclusion.

In response to the government's economic blueprint, Prime Minister al-Zaidi called on the Christian diaspora business community to leverage the lucrative commercial opportunities emerging within the domestic market, highlighting healthcare expansion and modern educational infrastructure as premium investment zones.

Expressing deep appreciation for the executive branch's concrete assurances, Patriarch Mar Paulos III Nona stated that these decisive policy updates send a powerful reassuring message to the global diaspora, effectively rebuilding institutional trust in the nation's future.

The Patriarch affirmed that Christian corporate leaders are ready to deploy capital and technical expertise toward strategic infrastructure projects, reinforcing a unified effort to advance sustainable development for all citizens across Iraq.