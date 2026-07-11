Assyria, Syria, and Syriac: An Interdisciplinary Reassessment

(AINA) -- The historical relationship between the designations Assyria, Syria, and Syriac has long occupied a central place in discussions of Near Eastern history, historical linguistics, and communal identity. Although modern scholarship has debated whether Syria represented a designation distinct from Assyria or a later linguistic development of the same name, recent advances in epigraphy, Assyriology, archaeology, historical linguistics, and Syriac studies have fundamentally reshaped the discussion.

This article presents an interdisciplinary reassessment of the historical relationship between Assyria, Syria, and Syriac, integrating evidence from ancient inscriptions, Classical literature, patristic interpretation, Syriac literary and manuscript traditions, archaeology, and modern scholarship. Particular attention is given to the «inekˆy bilingual inscription, whose correspondence between Sura/i in the Luwian text and ʾAššur in the Phoenician version provides the earliest direct epigraphic evidence bearing upon the Assyria--Syria question.

The study also re-examines the principal historiographical challenges to the Assyria → Syria derivation, including nineteenth-century separationist frameworks, methodological critiques, alternative etymological proposals, and interpretations that distinguish the historical application of the Syrian designation from its original formation.

The cumulative evidence indicates that Syria emerged as a historical and linguistic development of Assyria rather than as an unrelated designation. More importantly, the study demonstrates that this conclusion rests not upon a single inscription, textual tradition, or philological argument, but upon the cumulative corroboration of independent categories of evidence--including epigraphic, Classical, patristic, linguistic, Syriac, manuscript, archaeological, and historiographical sources--which collectively preserve a continuous historical relationship between the designations Assyria, Syria, and Syriac across nearly three millennia.

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