International Rights Institute Condemns Kurdish Consfiscation of Assyrian Land

The independent monitoring body issued its statement following a series of peaceful public demonstrations organized by local residents to protest a persistent delay in the execution of judicial mandates regarding their ancestral property rights.

Judicial Non-Compliance and Land Encroachment

The rights organization confirmed it is actively monitoring the administrative and security developments surrounding the disputed real estate. The geographic scope of the grievances highlights structural challenges in the enforcement of minority property protections:

Broad Geographic Impact: Real estate tracts and agricultural land spanning 56 historically Christian villages remain subject to unauthorized encroachment or administrative hold.

Enforcement Stagnation: The monitor expressed deep concern regarding the protracted delay by regional administrative and security bodies in implementing final, legally binding court rulings issued in favor of the Christian landowners.

Constitutional Assurances: The organization affirmed its explicit support for the affected citizens, defending their right to pursue constitutional guarantees and legal property remedies through peaceful, democratic assembly.

Institutional Action Urged in the Kurdistan Region

The rights institute emphasized that the failure to enforce definitive judicial decisions weakens the rule of law and risks marginalizing vulnerable indigenous communities.

In a formal appeal directed at the relevant ministries, local governorates, and judicial authorities within the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the monitor urged immediate intervention. The organization called upon state actors to implement transparent administrative steps to protect private property titles, fulfill outstanding court orders without delay, and restore legal holdings to their rightful owners.