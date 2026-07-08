Yazidis Join Assyrians in Protest of Kurdish Land Seizures

The protest organized by Assyrian political parties in Nohadra (Duhok), calling for the enforcement of court rulings and the restoration of land to its rightful owners in Keshkawa, has received broad local and international support.

The European Syriac Union (ESU) issued a statement titled Supporting Peaceful Efforts to Protect Assyrian Property Rights in Iraq, expressing its support for the peaceful demonstration held in front of the Duhok Governorate building. The ESU said it is closely monitoring concerns surrounding land disputes and property rights in the Nahla region and Mount Qara.

The ESU stated that the developments in Nahla and the Mount Qara area are "part of a broader pattern of property-related issues that have affected the historic homelands of our people for many years, particularly in the Nineveh Plain and Tel Keppe."

The statement noted that memoranda submitted to the Governor of Nineveh by Assyrian political parties and the Nineveh Council of Bishops addressed the issue of land ownership in Tel Keppe in detail. It said the documents were based on the Iraqi Constitution, Federal Supreme Court rulings, and relevant principles of international law. "These initiatives represent an important step toward resolving outstanding issues through dialogue, the rule of law, and constitutional mechanisms," the ESU stated.

The ESU also called on the Federal Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) "to uphold their constitutional responsibilities by safeguarding property rights, addressing land disputes through fair and transparent processes, and taking the necessary measures to preserve the historical demographic character of the region."

The ESU called on the international community and human rights organizations to continue closely monitoring developments and to support efforts aimed at strengthening the rule of law and protecting the legitimate rights of indigenous peoples.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the legal and democratic initiatives undertaken by the Assyrian community's political representatives, Church, and institutions, while pledging to continue defending the community's historical, cultural, and property rights at both the national and international levels.

Locally, support for the protest extended beyond the Assyrian community, its institutions, political parties, and churches to include organizations representing other indigenous communities. Among them was the Yazidi Cause Alliance (YCA), which expressed its full solidarity with the demands of the Christian community in Duhok.

In a statement, the YCA said that, "the continued violations and the delay in implementing judicial rulings constitute a serious breach of the rule of law and an attempt to impose a fait accompli at the expense of the rightful landowners."

The alliance also strongly condemned "attempts to prevent peaceful demonstrators from reaching the protest site, along with the obstruction of their constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression," stressing that "what the Christian community is facing is not an isolated case, but rather an extension of policies that have also targeted other indigenous communities, including the Yazidis in areas such as Sheikhan, Khanke, and Sharya, through land seizures and demographic change."

The YCA called on the relevant government and judicial authorities to immediately stop the alleged violations, implement judicial rulings without delay, hold those responsible accountable, and safeguard the historic presence of indigenous communities on their ancestral lands.

The alliance concluded by stressing that the rule of law must be demonstrated through concrete action rather than rhetoric, arguing that this requires restoring land to its rightful owners and ending policies based on force and the imposition of a fait accompli.

The Assyrian political parties organized the protest in response to appeals from the residents of Keshkawa, who have called for justice, the enforcement of judicial rulings, and the removal of encroachments on their lands in their ancestral homeland of Beth Nahrin (Mesopotamia).