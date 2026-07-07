Interview With Assyrian Composer Honiball Joseph

Honiball Joseph. Hi Honiball, really happy you were able to join us today and we're looking forward to sharing your story and insights with our readers. Let's start with the heart of it all -- purpose. How did you find your purpose?

To me, purpose comes when you have a dream and you live that dream until it comes true. When you take that dream seriously and are willing to pay any cost to make it happen, that dream turns into the purpose of your life.

My dream about this opera started in 2008 after seeing a performance in London that inspired me to write an opera. I searched for a story that connected to my Assyrian heritage and found Gilgamesh, the first story discovered by humankind. Over the next 17 years, this dream became my purpose. I immersed myself in its philosophy, history, and all the other aspects this epic holds, even creating a documentary to teach myself and my audience about the depth of Gilgamesh's journey. While many have explored Gilgamesh before, I committed myself to a completely new, innovative approach: an immersive and interactive experience. After nearly two decades of dedication, finally bringing it to the stage is the realization of that purpose.

Thanks, so before we move on maybe you can share a bit more about yourself?

I am a composer and performer with a career spanning 40 years internationally. In 2015, I founded the Gilgamesh Arts and Culture Foundation to expand my artistic activities and represent my Assyrian-Iranian heritage. These days, my professional focus is on bridging ancient history with modern innovation work.

What is most exciting about my work is the latest production: Gilgamesh, an immersive and interactive opera. This isn't a traditional performance; it's an experience where the audience lives the story, surrounded by the sights, sounds, and even tastes of ancient Mesopotamia food.

Following our successful premiere on March 27 and 29, we are preparing for future performances of this opera and the release of an informative documentary that captures my 17-year journey of bringing this project to the stage. My mission is to ensure this legacy remains a living, breathing part of the global cultural landscape.

There is so much advice out there about all the different skills and qualities folks need to develop in order to succeed in today's highly competitive environment and often it can feel overwhelming. So, if we had to break it down to just the three that matter most, which three skills or qualities would you focus on?

Looking back over my 40-year journey, from my studies at the Tehran Music Conservatory in 1986 to founding the Gilgamesh Arts & Culture Foundation in California,I've realized that my path has been shaped by far more than musical technique alone. For me, art is the most powerful form of expression. It is not a job or a business; it is how I speak my truth, share my thoughts, and connect deeply with the human experience.

If I had to choose the three most impactful pillars of my journey, they would be:

1. Fearless Persistence -- The "Any Cost" Mindset

Purpose emerges when you treat a dream not as a passing idea, but as your life's work. Whether navigating the challenges of immigration or dedicating 17 years to creating The Epic of Gilgamesh: An Immersive and Interactive Opera, I had to be willing to pay any price. That level of commitment turns a vision into a true calling.

Advice for those early in their journey:

Don't treat your dream like a side project. Take it seriously from day one. The sacrifices you make are simply an investment in your soul's work. Show up consistently, even when the path feels long or uncertain.

2. Deep Cultural Roots and Technical Mastery

My Assyrian-Iranian heritage forms the soul of my music, while my skills come from rigorous study of both Western classical and Middle Eastern traditions. Training at the Tehran Conservatory, continuing at CalArts, and learning from masters gave me the vocabulary needed to bridge these worlds. You cannot innovate meaningfully without first mastering the history and craft behind your roots.

Advice:

Be a lifelong student. Don't just learn "how" to create, learn "why" traditions exist. That deeper understanding gives you the authority and confidence to eventually break rules and develop something truly your own.

3. The Courage to Innovate -- Finding Your Own Voice

It would have been easier to stay safely within traditional boundaries, but my most meaningful work has come from stepping beyond them. I don't simply follow a genre. Instead, I focus on delivering my inner truth in ways that spoken words cannot, creating experiences of beauty and resonance that touch audiences on a deeper level. Technical training shows us how others succeeded; its real purpose is to help us discover our unique way of expression.

Advice:

Don't be afraid to experiment, even if it feels "wrong" by traditional standards. If something pulls at you, follow it. Use your skills not to imitate, but to communicate your own perspective. Your distinctive voice lives exactly where you dare to differ.

Okay, so before we go we always love to ask if you are looking for folks to partner or collaborate with?

As a multi-genre and multidisciplinary artist, I, along with the Gilgamesh Arts & Culture Foundation, am always looking to push creative boundaries and collaborate with those who want to be part of something truly extraordinary.

Right now, we are actively looking for:

1. An Ambitious Dance Ensemble & Visionary Artists: Because my work bridges different disciplines, genres, and cultures, we are seeking bold artists--especially an ambitious dance ensemble--who want to join us on this journey, merge innovative movement with original music, and create unforgettable, large-scale performances.

2. Financial Supporters & Patrons: We are looking for cultural investors, sponsors, and donors who believe in our artistic vision and want to financially support high-caliber, monumental art and production.

If you are a performer ready for an extraordinary creative experience, or a supporter who wants to help fund the future of innovative art, we want to hear from you.

Please reach out to us directly at info@gilgamesh.foundation--we look forward to welcoming you on this journey!