Forum Hosts Lecture on Assyrian Liturgical Hymns and Their Cultural Legacy

Bartella, Iraq -- The Bartella Forum for Culture and Arts hosted a lecture this week on Syriac liturgical hymns at the Syriac Orthodox Cultural Center, highlighting one of the community's oldest and most enduring artistic traditions and its role in preserving cultural identity across the centuries.

The session, titled Syriac Liturgical Hymns, was delivered by Father Duraid Barber, who traced the historical development of Syriac sacred music and its continued function as both a spiritual practice and a vessel of cultural memory. The event formed part of a broader program aimed at reviving interest in Syriac musical heritage and its place within contemporary cultural life.

In his presentation, Father Barber explained how Syriac hymnography has been transmitted across generations, surviving political upheavals and demographic changes while retaining its liturgical and linguistic essence. He emphasized that these hymns are not merely devotional expressions but also living archives of the Syriac language and identity.

He also pointed to the influence of Syriac musical traditions on the broader musical landscape of the region, arguing that elements of their modal structures resonate within aspects of Arabic music. He referenced scholarly discussions on this relationship, including debates raised during the 1932 Cairo Congress of Arab Music, which examined the historical roots and evolution of music in the region.

According to participants, the lecture underscored how Syriac hymnody may have contributed to the development of melodic systems that later shaped Arabic musical traditions, particularly in relation to maqam-based composition and classical poetic forms such as the muwashshah.

Benyamin Shmoni, a member of the Bartella Forum for Culture and Arts, told the 964 Network that the initiative seeks to document the historical evolution of Syriac music across different eras. He said the program is designed to introduce wider audiences to its artistic characteristics while reinforcing awareness of its cultural significance.

The forum's program will continue with additional sessions dedicated to exploring Syriac musical heritage, as organizers aim to strengthen cultural preservation efforts and deepen public engagement with one of the region's oldest surviving musical traditions.