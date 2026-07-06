Canberra Marks 111 Years Since the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian Genocides

Community leaders, politicians, academics and members of the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian communities gathered at the Hellenic Club of Canberra on Thursday, July 2, to mark the 111th anniversary of the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian Genocides.

The annual commemoration, jointly organised by the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) and the Canberra Association of Pontos 'Trapezounta', honoured the memory of the more than 2.5 million Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians who lost their lives during the genocidal campaigns of the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923, while reaffirming calls for truth, remembrance and legislative recognition.

The evening brought together diplomatic representatives, parliamentarians and community leaders from across the ACT and interstate, including Greek Ambassador Stavros Venizelos, Cyprus Deputy High Commissioner Nikos Varellas, ACT Minister for Multicultural Affairs Michael Pettersson MLA, Deputy Leader of the ACT Greens Andrew Braddock MLA, Brindabella MLA Caitlin Tough, Federation of Pontian Associations of Australia Co-President and Pontoxeniteas NSW President Maria Anthony, Greek Community of Canberra President John Loukadellis, Kytherian Association of Canberra President Fotis Samios, as well as representatives from Armenian, Assyrian, Jewish and Christian organisations.

Guests also heard from distinguished academics including Dr Panayiotis Diamadis and Sam Topalidis, while the keynote address was delivered by genocide scholar Dr Deborah Mayersen, Senior Lecturer in International and Political Studies at UNSW Canberra at the Australian Defence Force Academy.

Dr Mayersen, whose research focuses on genocide studies and prevention, reflected on the historical significance of the Armenian Genocide in the development of international genocide law and emphasised the importance of remembrance and recognition in preventing future atrocities.

The ceremony also featured a survivor testimony, recognising that while no survivors of the Armenian, Greek or Assyrian Genocides remain in Australia, their descendants continue to preserve and share their stories. Attendees viewed the testimony of Armenian Genocide survivor Verjin Cholakian, whose experiences served as a reminder of the lasting human impact of the atrocities.

Throughout the evening, speakers reflected on the resilience of the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian peoples, paying tribute to the generations who rebuilt their lives after persecution while stressing the responsibility of future generations to ensure the genocides are never forgotten.

Organisers also highlighted the ongoing campaign for legislative recognition of the genocides in the ACT, urging elected representatives to continue supporting efforts to acknowledge historical truth and condemn genocide in all its forms.

The commemoration concluded with thanks to the many volunteers, community organisations and supporters whose advocacy continues to keep the memory of the victims alive more than a century after the events.