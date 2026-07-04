International Scholars Visit Turkey to Discuss Newly Discovered Assyrian Inscriptions

Tur Abdin, Turkey -- The Tur Abdin Institute hosted two international scholars this week for discussions centered on Semitic languages and recently discovered Assyrian stone inscriptions, reflecting growing international academic interest in the linguistic and historical heritage of the Tur Abdin region.

The visitors were Dr. Simon Brelaud, a researcher at the French Institute of the Near East (Institut Français du Proche-Orient, IFPO) whose work focuses on Semitic languages and the ancient Near East, and Dr. Jimmy Daccache, a faculty member at Yale University. The two scholars visited the institute's research office in Medyad, where they were received by institute coordinator and Syriac scholar Adem Coskun.

During the meeting, participants reviewed recent developments in Assyrian studies and examined newly discovered Assyrian stone inscriptions identified in Eshtrako village in Tur Abdin. The discussions focused on the inscriptions' potential significance for understanding the area's historical development, cultural heritage, and the morphology of the Semitic languages. The scholars also exchanged views on future academic cooperation, including potential joint research projects aimed at documenting, analyzing, and preserving Assyrian epigraphic and linguistic heritage.

The Tur Abdin Institute has become an important center for research on Assyrian studies and Semitic languages, bringing together scholars from around the world to advance the study of one of the Middle East's oldest linguistic and cultural traditions. The visit underscores continuing international collaboration in the documentation and preservation of the Assyrian heritage of Tur Abdin, a historic region long regarded as one of the principal centers of Assyrian Christianity and the Assyrian language.