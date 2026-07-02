City Names Street After Late Assyrian Artist

Rabi Koria. Utrecht, Netherlands -- In recognition of his exceptional talent and artistic contributions to the Dutch city of Utrecht, the Municipality of Utrecht has decided to name one of the city's streets after the late Assyrian artist Rabi Koria, who was originally from the city of Beth Zalin (Qamishli) and was born to Elias and Virgin Koria.

The tribute honors not only Koria's artistic creativity but also his determination, resilience, and humanitarian message. Despite suffering from bone cancer for years, he continued to produce distinctive works of art after graduating from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Utrecht School of the Arts, remaining devoted to creativity and his humanitarian mission until his death in 2022 at the age of 34.

His works were exhibited in several galleries, including the Janninknight Gallery in Laren and the Sanaa Gallery in Utrecht. Koria also won the prestigious Royal Award for Modern Painting in 2015 at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

Although he was raised and educated in the Netherlands, the ongoing events in the Middle East profoundly influenced Koria's work. Drawing on powerful imagery from the media and contemporary life -- ranging from destroyed buildings to textile patterns, architectural forms, and personal photo albums -- he captured the experience of living between two cultures.

These two cultural worlds were blended in his work through the use of colors inspired by Middle Eastern landscapes and spices, alongside tones drawn from Dutch scenery and modern art, which he incorporated into his painted ceramic tile compositions.

Rather than presenting easily readable narratives, his tile designs were intended to avoid straightforward storytelling. Instead, their rhythm suggested a narrative line whose meaning remained open to the viewer's perception and interpretation.

During his lifetime, Rabi Koria received multiple honors from the Dutch royal family, which also provided him with support and encouragement.

In 2015, he was recognized by the King of the Netherlands for two paintings he submitted to an annual exhibition. The first depicted the destruction caused in Syria by terrorism, while the second explored the fusion of Eastern script and Latin lettering. On that occasion, the King honored him and awarded him the exhibition's first-place medal.