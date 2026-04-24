Assyrian, Greek, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day Event Held At Sweden's Parliament

The parliament of Sweden has hosted a remembrance event on the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide."Today in the Parliament we commemorated the Genocide 1915," MP Björn Söder said in a statement on social media.

"The Genocide in the Ottoman Empire during World War I is often referred to as the Genocide 1915, the Armenian Genocide or, by especially Assyrians and Syrians, as Seyfo. During the Genocide around 1.5 million Armenians were killed, but also other Christian minorities in the Empire:

Assyrians and Pontic Greeks were killed. Most died over the years 1915-1916, but the persecutions and the killings continued until 1923. The victims constituted more than half of the Armenian population of the area, most of those who survived fled the country. The Ottoman Empire was largely emptied of its Christian population. On March 11, 2010, the Riksdag announced to the government that Sweden must recognize the Genocide of Armenians, Assyrians and Pontic Greeks.

In the Riksdag, a commemoration of the Genocide 1915 is arranged annually. After I gave introduction remarks, a speech was given by H.E. Anna Aghadjanian, Ambassador of Armenia to Sweden. A clip from the film "Map of Salvation" was screened and beautiful music was performed by Aram Arsen Bedros, violinist and Dennis Jie Xu, pianist. Concluding remarks were given by my dear colleague Arin Karapet. Thank you all for participating. Let us always remember and never forget," he said.